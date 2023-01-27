OHIO VALLEY MEN

MOREHEAD STATE 76, UALR 72

Mark Freeman poured in a game-high 25 points for Morehead State Thursday night, lifting the Eagles past UALR at Johnson Arena in Morehead, Ky.

After trailing by as many as 10 early in the second half, the Trojans tied the game, 70-70, with 2:06 remaining on Myron Gardner's three-point play, only for Morehead State (13-9, 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference) to snatch the lead right back on Brenden Maughmer's corner three-pointer 17 seconds later.

UALR (6-16, 2-7) wouldn't score again until Gardner's layup with just two seconds remaining, and Maughmer answered once more, hitting one of two free throws to ice the game.

DeAntoni Gordon led the Trojans with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Isaiah Palermo, in his return to the starting lineup, scored 16. Gardner logged his 11th double-double of the year, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds

Morehead State shot 30 of 55 from the field, knocking down eight three-pointers on 17 attempts.