OHIO VALLEY WOMEN

UALR 58, MOREHEAD STATE 45

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock smothered host Morehead State and pulled away down the stretch Thursday evening, limiting the Eagles to seven points on 2-of-14 shooting in the fourth quarter at Johnson Arena in Morehead, Ky.

Tia Harvey posted a career-high 19 points for the Trojans as UALR (11-9, 8-1 Ohio Valley Conference) got 10 points apiece from Faith Lee and Jaiyah Harris-Smith to go along with a career-high six assists from Jayla Brooks.

With Morehead State (7-13, 3-6) held to 45 points, the Eagles became the eighth Trojan opponent to fail to reach 50 points in nine conference games this season.

UALR led 32-20 at halftime, and while its lead got as narrow as seven, the Trojans used a 9-2 start to the fourth quarter to give themselves a comfortable advantage the rest of the way.