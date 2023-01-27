Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 27, 1923

FAYETTEVILLE -- The senior girls of the University of Arkansas for the first time in several years, have decided to carry a distinguishing insignia in the spring. The senior men always carry canes in the spring, to distinguish them, and this year the girls will carry swagger sticks, silver mounted and engraved.

50 years ago

Jan. 27, 1973

• The Arkansas Voter Education Project's efforts to get black school board candidates on the ballot in target areas have been successful, Elijah Coleman, director of the state VEP and director of the Arkansas Council on Human Relations, said Friday. ... The VEP headquarters at Atlanta gave $25,000 to the Arkansas VEP recently. Part of the money will be used to help elect the black candidates. Coleman said it had been difficult to convince black individuals to run for the school board in some communities. Last year more than 40 black individuals were candidates statewide, but only six won board positions.

25 years ago

Jan. 27, 1998

RUSSELLVILLE -- The Russellville Planning Commission voted Monday night to recommend that the City Council reject a permit for a proposed wood-chip mill. The vote was unanimous in favor of Commissioner Mary Cohoon's motion to recommend refusing the permit because the chip mill would be a detriment to the public welfare. Cohoon said her major concern was with the traffic that the plant would generate near the Arkansas River bridge south of Russellville. Weyerhaeuser Corp. proposed building a mill that would convert low-quality wood into chips for making paper. ... Thedford Collins, director of governmental relations for Weyerhaeuser, said the company will pursue the permit to the City Council, which must vote on the commission's recommendation. He said the plant would generate a $13 million investment in the community and create 200 jobs, although all but 20 would be created indirectly. But many residents at the meeting said the problems of traffic and noise would outweigh the gains.

10 years ago

Jan. 27, 2013

• Little Rock has moved forward with the city's Parks and Recreation Department plan to expand the 212-acre War Memorial Park. The Little Rock Board of Directors approved the purchase of a third house on South Van Buren Street last week, and the purchase of three more houses will be up for consideration sometime soon, Assistant City Manager Bryan Day said. ... The Parks and Recreation Department proposal seeks to eventually purchase 12 houses -- 13 properties in total -- on a three-block stretch of South Van Buren Street between Interstate 630 and West 11th Street. ... Residents along South Van Buren Street received notices in the mail in October 2011 alerting them that a surveyor would be taking pictures of their properties for appraisals. The notice set off alarms for some homeowners, who didn't understand why the city would be interested in their properties.