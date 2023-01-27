Ozark Regional Transit will suspend service Saturday for driver safety training

SPRINGDALE -- All Ozark Regional Transit operations will be temporarily suspended Saturday for their annual driver safety training day, and no services will be provided.

The public transit provider normally runs on-demand transit in Bentonville and Rogers on Saturdays.

Normal operations will resume Monday.

Ozark Regional Transit has two fixed routes and one on-demand transit route in Fayetteville, three fixed routes in Springdale, three on-demand routes in Bentonville and two on-demand routes in Rogers. Additionally, it offers an express bus service between Fayetteville and Bentonville for Northwest Arkansas Community College students.

Curb-to-curb service is offered in all four major cities.