Ozark Regional Transit will suspend service Saturday for driver safety training

by Ron Wood | Today at 1:01 a.m.
Justin Cunningham (left) of Bentonville waits Nov. 22, 2017, for an Ozark Regional Transit bus to depart from a stop in Rogers. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

SPRINGDALE -- All Ozark Regional Transit operations will be temporarily suspended Saturday for their annual driver safety training day, and no services will be provided.

The public transit provider normally runs on-demand transit in Bentonville and Rogers on Saturdays.

Normal operations will resume Monday.

Ozark Regional Transit has two fixed routes and one on-demand transit route in Fayetteville, three fixed routes in Springdale, three on-demand routes in Bentonville and two on-demand routes in Rogers. Additionally, it offers an express bus service between Fayetteville and Bentonville for Northwest Arkansas Community College students.

Curb-to-curb service is offered in all four major cities.

