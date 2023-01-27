Pafford begins emergency medical service to Benton County, four cities

BENTONVILLE -- Pafford Medical Services began its contract Friday with Benton County, Cave Springs, Decatur, Gentry and Highfill, according to a county news release.

It's a four-year contract to provide emergency medical services to much of the western portion of the county.

The agreement calls for at least three ambulances to be on duty at all times. Financial terms of the agreement provide for coverage of out-of-pocket costs for emergency ambulance service. Medicare, Medicaid and third-party insurers would continue to be billed for service. The out-of-pocket coverage is an additional benefit for the residents of western Benton County, according to the release.

Pafford procured five new Advanced Life Support ambulances for Benton County, bringing its total number of ambulances stationed in the county to 14, said Clay Hobbs, COO of Pafford EMS.

"The opportunity to work with the fire departments and hospitals within the county has allowed us to develop a unified approach to caring for area residents. Pafford ambulances are on station and ready to respond to 911 calls," he said.

The annual amount for the subsidy to Pafford EMS will total $1.51 million per year for four years with the amount being split proportionally between the county and the cities.

The agreement was necessary after previous provider Northwest Health decided to exercise an early termination of the contracts, citing financial reasons, county officials said last year.

Pafford Medical Services is based in Hope.

"We are confident that Pafford Medical Services will provide excellent care to the residents of Benton County. Their decades of expertise in the EMS field ensures our residents' safety and well-being is in good hands," said county Administrator of Public Safety Robert McGowen.