PREP BKB: Fayetteville holds off Bentonville for 52-49 victory

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ornette Gaines' three-point play midway through the fourth quarter gave Fayetteville the lead for good, and the Bulldogs hung on to claim a 52-49 victory over Bentonville during 6A-West Conference boys basketball action in Bulldog Arena.

Gaines' bucket and free throw broke a 42-42 tie with 3:43 remaining, and Xavier Brown made it stand with five free throws in the final 22.3 seconds after Bentonville pulled within one on a pair of occasions.

The Tigers (16-4) had two chances to take the lead after Xander Collins' two free throws made it a 47-46 game with 2:45 remaining but couldn't convert. Brown hit a free throw with 22.3 seconds left, then got another chance to shoot free throws when Bentonville couldn't get a rebound on his miss.

Brown hit both from the line with make it a 50-46 game with 20 seconds left, then hit two more with 2.8 seconds left to secure the win after Jaylen Lee hit three to pull Bentonville within one.

Brown had 16 points and Gaines 10 for Fayetteville (14-7, 4-4). Lee led Bentonville with 16, followed by Caden Miller with 13.