PREP BKB: Greenwood shakes off rust, routs Greenbrier in 5A-West

GREENWOOD -- The Greenwood Lady Bulldogs didn't have a game for a full week because of weather, but it didn't show Friday night at H.B. Stewart Arena.

Greenwood used its up-tempo approach on offense and defense to build a big lead early and pull away for a 65-25 victory against Greenbrier in a 5A-West matchup. The win makes it 14 consecutive for the Lady Bulldogs.

Greenwood (19-2, 6-0) again got big nights from Anna Trusty and Mady Cartwright. Trusty had 21 points and five steals, while Cartwright had an all-around performance of 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Greenbrier (4-16, 0-6) was guided by a team-high nine points each from Destry Steele and Annabeth McKenzie.

Greenwood held a 22-12 edge after the initial quarter. Trusty hit the game's opening shot to get the offense going early and often with a team-high eight first-quarter points. The Lady Bulldogs used an early 9-0 run to make it a 17-5 lead.

Trusty and Cartwright finished the first half strong for Greenwood. The duo combined to score the final 15 points of the second quarter for a 43-17 lead for Greenwood.

The Lady Bulldogs pushed their lead out to 53-17 in the third quarter and held a 59-25 edge entering the final quarter. Greenbrier was held to just eight second-half points and finished with 26 turnovers in the game.