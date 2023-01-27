PREP BKB: Har-Ber rallies for one-point win against rival Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale Har-Ber rallied from an 11-point deficit to win its fifth straight game, knocking off crosstown rival Springdale 42-41 avenging an earlier loss to the Bulldogs.

Har-Ber (15-5, 7-2 6A-West) trailed by 11 points, 27-16 midway through the second quarter, but used a 9-0 run to force a 31-31 tie at the end of the third quarter.

The Wildcats took their first lead with 6:01 left in the game on a three-pointer by Kaleb Forguson 34-31, but Springdale (17-5, 6-2) did not go away. The Bulldogs tied the game at 41-41 with 53 seconds left on a jumper from the right baseline by Courtland Muldrew.

With 4.5 seconds left, Har-Ber guard Jaxon Conley was fouled on a drive to the basket. Conley hit the front end of the 1-and-1 free throw, but missed the second. Muldrew put up a shot that hit the front iron at the buzzer that rolled off the win.

Muldrew scored a game-high 24 points for the Bulldogs, who will host Bentonville on Monday.

Hayden Wood scored 13 points to lead Har-Ber. The Wildcats will host Fayetteville on Tuesday.