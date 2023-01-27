PREP BKB: Northside boys roll past Rogers in big road win

ROGERS – Northside used a 22-point third quarter to break away from a close game in a 72-55 win over Rogers on Friday night.

Northside (13-9, 4-4) was led by a quartet of double-digit scorers. Marco Smith scored 22 points, Denarion Whitmore added 19 points, Derek Shepard 16 and Jayvion Smith 10.

The Grizzlies led 17-8 after a quarter and led 32-23 at the half before scoring 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting in the third quarter to go up, 56-38, heading into the final quarter.

Rogers (5-14, 0-8) was led by Rex Krout with 13 points and Graycen Cash with 12 points.

Rogers travels to Southside on Saturday with varsity girls tipping off at 4 p.m.

Northside travels to Southside on Tuesday.