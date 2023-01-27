PREP BKB: Ozark claims 10-point win against Subiaco Academy

OZARK – Ozark used a 9-0 run in a 90-second span early in the fourth quarter to seize control of the game and defeat Subiaco Academy 57-47 in 4A-4 boys action Friday at the Hillbilly Activities Center.

The victory gives the Hillbillies (10-11, 6-5) a season split with the Trojans (7-15, 4-9) as the two teams continue to jockey for seeding position towards next month's conference tournament.

Subiaco reclaimed the lead at 35-34 on a Barrett Newton basket with 7:50 left. But the Trojans went cold and did not score again for over four minutes and did not make another field goal until Newton had a layin with 1:02 left was left in the game.

Ozark scored 11 unanswered to take a 45-35 lead with 4:51 left. Kyle Archer scored six to key the Hillbilly run.

Newton scored a game-high 24 to pace the Trojans.