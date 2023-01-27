PREP BKB: Rogers Heritage uses balanced scoring to down Bentonville West in 6A-West clash

CENTERTON -- Rogers Heritage used balanced scoring and stout defense to defeat Bentonville West on Friday.

Guards Carlee Casteel and Sophie Saratt combined for 33 points to lead Heritage to a 52-30 victory over Bentonville West Friday at Wolverine Arena. Casteel led the way with 17 points while Sarratt followed with 16. Center Ruthie McCain added 10 points for Heritage while Ivorianna Johnson had 7 to lead West (8-13, 1-7).

Rogers Heritage (17-4, 6-2) came out strong and took control after suffering a disappointing 59-47 loss to rival Rogers on Tuesday. Casteel set the pace by scoring five consecutive points on two aggressive moves the the basket. Casteel then began passing inside to McCain, a 6-foot-3 senior center with a soft touch around the basket.

Sarrett then joined in with four 3-pointers that helped produced leads of 25-14 at halftime and 39-25 after three quarters for the Lady War Eagles.