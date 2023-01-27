PREP BKB: Siloam Springs boys stay on top of 5A-West with narrow win against Harrison

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Siloam Springs' boys remained at the top of the 5A-West Conference after a 48-45 victory over Harrison on homecoming Friday night.

The Panthers (13-7, 5-1) took the lead for good 46-45 on a Dalton Newman basket within the final minute of the fourth quarter.

After a Harrison turnover with 13.8 seconds left, Nate Vachon added a pair of free throws to make it 48-45.

Harrison (14-7, 4-2) turned the ball over again and fouled Nathan Hawbaker, but he missed the front end of a one-and-one.

Harrison rebounded and the Goblins were awarded a timeout with 1 second left. Following the timeout, Harrison's Blake Shrum missed a 3-pointer from near midcourt.

Dalton Newman and Nate Vachon each scored 16 points to lead Siloam Springs. Kason Hilligoss led Harrison with 17.