Reward offered for NLR slaying info

Central Arkansas Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for tips about the homicide of a man whose body was found Jan. 2 in North Little Rock, police in that city said Tuesday.

The reward would go to anyone able to provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons that killed Brock Welch, 27, of Sherwood.

Police found Welch's body about 3:30 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 1200 block of Gregory Street. He had been reported missing in Sherwood and his vehicle was found in North Little Rock earlier in the day.

Central Arkansas Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit partnership between police and KARK Channel 4 in Little Rock, according to the group's Facebook page. The group traces its roots to the Pulaski County Crime Stoppers Program founded in 1993 and is funded by donations from private businesses and supervised by a board of volunteers.