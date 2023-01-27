Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44.4%)

MEET 47-168 (28%)

LEE'S LOCK Mr. Tip in the third

BEST BET Lucksme in the eighth

LONG SHOT Jedrek in the seventh

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $65,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $62,500

EASTSIDE COOL** held on gamely holding off a quality field of $45,000 claimers, which increased his winning streak at Oaklawn to five races. ZOOMER was slowly getting to the top selection in a second-place finish Jan. 8, and the 11-time winner was claimed by Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. ANTIGRAVITY finished third in the same race, and he may have needed the race after nine weeks on the bench.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Eastside Cool;Arrieta;Duncan;5-2

3 Zoomer;Asmussen;Asmussen;3-1

4 Antigravity;Bejarano;Hollendorfer;5-1

5 Red Knobs;Torres;Diodoro;7-2

6 Frosted Grace;Mojica;Diodoro;5-1

2 Windcracker;Juarez;Compton;8-1

2 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $16,000

AMERICAN SMOOTH** has not raced since June, but he raced competitively against better last winter at Fair Grounds and was scratched Sunday in favor of this race. PENETRATOR is adding blinkers and taking a drop in class for new and leading trainer Robertino Diodoro. SHAKEDOWN STREET overcame traffic trouble entering the stretch in a determined maiden win, and he is spotted well by new trainer Steve Asmussen.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 American Smooth;Gonzalez;Barkley;5-1

6 Penetrator;Torres;Diodoro;8-5

4 Shakedown Street;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

5 Uptown Hustler;Castillo;Villafranco;10-1

8 Saint Pio;Asmussen;Asmussen;10-1

2 Freer;Jordan;Martin;12-1

1 Wildwood's Warrior;Arrieta;Becker;12-1

3 Immoral;Baze;Puhich;15-1

7 Drifter;Bowen;Puhl;20-1

3 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

MR. TIP**** was beaten less than five lengths despite a troubled start and being overmatched in a $30,000 claiming race, and the leading stable has him spotted to win. HIGHER AUTHORITY made a clear early lead and never looked back defeating a similar field Jan. 7. FIRST LINE was one-paced in a dull sprint race only seven days back, but he is dropping in class and returns to his preferred distance.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Mr. Tip;Torres;Diodoro;7-5

8 Higher Authority;Court;Vance;5-2

5 First Line;Quinonez;Hewitt;5-1

4 Space Odessey;Arrieta;Van Berg;9-2

1 Even Thunder;Hiraldo;Moysey;10-1

3 Lookin High;Saez;Loy;15-1

7 Sonic City;Borel;Borel;20-1

2 Bayou Sarge;Cabrera;Borel;30-1

4 Purse $31,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

FLATOUT WINNER** has seven consecutive in-the-money finishes on dirt, and the three-time winner in 2022 is at the top of his game. HELLORHIGHWATER earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure when easily defeating a similar field in wire-to-wire fashion on a muddy track. LEADER OF MEN is the speed drawn closest to the rail, and he keeps top and veteran rider Rafael Bejarano.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Flatout Winner;Cabrera;Litfin;5-2

5 Hellorhighwater;Garcia;Combs;3-1

2 Leader of Men;Bejarano;Moquett;7-2

3 Colosi;Juarez;Petalino;9-2

1 Eskenforit;Jordan;Martin;10-1

7 Promising Shoes;Gonzalez;Altamirano;15-1

4 Jingle;Medellin;Lauer;15-1

8 Zoffa;Saez;Shorter;15-1

5 Purse $104,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

RIVERCREST GIRL** broke her maiden around two-turns on turf at Louisiana Downs, and she raced competitively on the main track while competing in open company. TRULY A ROCKET receives a positive rider change following a second-place sprint tuneup, and she has proven two-turn ability. C.C. HARBOR earned competitive Beyer figures in two route races last season at Oaklawn, and the presence of the leading rider suggests she is ready for her return from a layoff.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Rivercrest Girl;Triana;Pish;6-1

11 Truly a Rocket;Bejarano;Hollendorfer;3-1

4 C.C. Harbor;Torres;Cates;7-2

2 Chai Tea;Harr;Cline;4-1

8 Blow Sum Smoke;Cabrera;Garcia;5-1

6 Sweetness To;Wales;Westermann;10-1

9 Flowersforshantell;De La Cruz;McBride;20-1

10 Hamazing Debate;Gonzalez;Gonzalez;15-1

7 War Music;Medellin;Riecken;20-1

1 Mocha Kiss;Bailey;Stuart;20-1

3 Courtney Fay;Mojica;Durham;20-1

6 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $25,000

AMERICAN BAND*** was beaten only a neck while six lengths clear of third in a slightly troubled local debut. TRUE EMOTION broke poorly in a deceptively good fourth-place debut, and the beaten post-time favorite has a license to show marked improvement. FREE WILL finished fourth as the post-time favorite in her first race at Delta, and she is dropping into a maiden claiming race for new trainer Brad Cox.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 American Band;Asmussen;Asmussen;2-1

3 True Emotion;Bejarano;Moquett;5-2

4 Free Will;Talamo;Cox;3-1

8 Collected Glory;Arrieta;Von Hemel;5-1

5 Through the Cracks;Mojica;Deville;15-1

1 Winehouse;Zimmerman;Moquett;15-1

7 Old School Flash;Cabrera;Villafranco;20-1

6 Steponthefootfeet;Castillo;Villafranco;20-1

7 Purse $48,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $50,000

JEDREK** fought a speed-biased track when beaten three lengths Jan. 7, and the consistent finisher landed in a field likely to produce lively fractions. DEPUTY CONNECT raced competitively at a higher level last winter at Oaklawn, and trainer Brad Cox is likely to have him fit for his return from vacation. STAND PROUD had to overcome a slow start in an encouraging third-place finish in his local debut, and he is dropping in class and adding blinkers.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Jedrek;Juarez;Lauer;6-1

1 Deputy Connect;Talamo;Cox;3-1

6 Stand Proud;Bejarano;Ortiz;5-2

3 Absolute Courage;Santana;Asmussen;7-2

5 Liam the Brave;Cabrera;Garcia;8-1

4 Asset Basis;Torres;Diodoro;8-1

2 Cyclone;Bowen;Puhl;8-1

7 Colonel Barton;Baze;Puhich;20-1

8 Purse $45,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, starter allowance

LUCKSME*** won a key maiden claiming race by eight lengths last November at Churchill, and she is treated with Lasix for the first time and picks up a leading rider. YOLANDA WHO is the only two-time winner in the field, and she owns the field's fastest Beyer figure. MOZINGO is unraced since July, but she broke her maiden at first asking at Indiana and has a series of good looking five-furlong breezes.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Lucksme;Arrieta;Becker;8-1

3 Yolanda Who;Santana;Fincher;5-2

1 Mozingo;Torres;Amoss;4-1

5 Summorya;Bejarano;Moquett;3-1

9 Star Pose;Michel;Lukas;12-1

10 Julia's Chardonnay;Cabrera;Garcia;12-1

2 Ms Hayley;Talamo;Hiles;8-1

7 Twirling Tigress;De La Cruz;Cates;10-1

6 Gun of Gold;Rodriguez;Hollendorfer;20-1

8 She's Storming;Jordan;Hewitt;20-1

9 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

EMPIRE PASS*** possesses terrific early speed, and she is strictly the one to catch and beat at the lowest level of her career. SO IT WOULD SEEM is another taking a significant drop for a strong stable, and she has enough speed to be in a striking position turning for home. BETCHA has not raced since June, but she has natural speed and fits well at this class level.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Empire Pass;Torres;Diodoro;7-5

3 So It Would Seem;Medellin;Miller;5-2

11 Betcha;Saez;Shorter;10-1

1 Stylin N Profilin;Cabrera;Stuart;12-1

7 Distorted Secrets;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

6 Chasing Shadows;Castillo;Villafranco;10-1

2 Lichita;De La Cruz;Jansen;12-1

9 Becky's Tattoo;Bailey;Hewitt;20-1

8 Simona's Choice;Jordan;Puhl;30-1

4 Careless Heiress;Arrieta;McKnight;20-1

10 Caged Bear;Michel;Jackson;30-1