Sandefur believes sophomore WR next big thing at NLR

North Little Rock has produced numerous Division I football players over the years and Charging Wildcats coach Randy Sandefur believes the school has another one in the making.

Sandefur is high on sophomore receiver Jace White, who plans to visit Arkansas on Saturday.

“He’s going to be our next big-time guy,” Sanefur said.

Former Charging Wildcats Martrell Spaight, Altee Tenpenny, KJ Hill and Juan Day played at Arkansas, Alabama, Ohio State and Arkansas, respectively.

Arkansas defensive end signee Quincy Rhodes is the latest Division I prospect from the school.

White, 6-3 and 180 pounds, had 21 catches for 200 yards and 3 touchdowns and graded at 80% as a blocker last season.

“I tell you when Jace started opening our eyes as a coaching staff is his ninth-grade spring ball with us,” Sandefur said. “He has a high ceiling. He’s about a 4.5 (seconds in the 40-yard dash) and he’s 6-3. He’s going to get thicker and thicker, and he can run.”

Sandefur recalls former Arkansas assistant coach Randy Shannon visiting the school last year during the spring evaluation period. Shannon is now the co-defensive coordinator at Florida State.

While most coaches were focused on Rhodes, Shannon was fixated on White.

“There were Power 5 schools here last spring and of course they were here to see Quincy and some other guys,” Sandefur said. “Randy Shannon came in and I took him out for supper I said, 'All right, Randy, I know you want to talk about Quincy,' and he said, ‘Coach, I want to talk about that Jace White kid.' He said, ‘I don’t know if he’s running a route that’s going to him or not, he’s full speed and when the ball comes to him he catches it. Great get off.'"



