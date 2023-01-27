Sanders signs bill requiring state, national flags purchased with public funds to be made in U.S.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday signed a bill into law that requires all state and national flags purchased with public funds in Arkansas to be made and manufactured in the United States.

House Bill 1023, sponsored by Jack Fortner, R-Yellville, applies to purchases made by public entities, including state and local government agencies, courts and school districts.

"I don't think there's any Arkansan who doesn't get a sense of pride or excitement when they see both the Arkansas flag and certainly the American flag," Sanders said before signing the bill. "That's one of the reasons I'm very excited about this piece of legislation we are about to sign here."

Sanders signed the bill in front of a row of American flags, which she joked made it appear as if the governor's conference room had been decorated for "Flag Day." While Sanders was "frankly surprised" statutes did not already limit purchases of flags with public funds to domestic producers, she said she was "really excited to be a part of it."

Fortner filed the bill in December. Last week, it passed in the House Committee on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs and received a 93-2 vote in the House. The legislation passed unanimously in the Senate on Wednesday after receiving the endorsement of the Senate Committee on State Agencies and Governmental Affairs.

Commenting on the broad support, Sanders quipped she would have the bill's sponsors lead all of her future legislation.

Fortner said he sponsored the bill after hearing that it pained veterans to see American flags produced overseas.

"This was an important bill for me," he said. "We heard over and over how hurtful it was to the veterans to see an American flag flown over a building that was made in China, a communist country, or Vietnam."

Fortner previously told a House committee he was not involved in the production of flags.

The law does not contain an emergency clause and will go into effect 90 days after the final official day of the regular session.