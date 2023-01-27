The nation in brief: Abortion restrictions fail in Virginia

Abortion restrictions fall in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- In a series of key votes Thursday, Virginia Senate Democrats defeated several bills that would have restricted abortion access in the state, including a proposed 15-week ban with exceptions that was a priority for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

They are the first decisive legislative votes in Virginia since the Supreme Court's decision last year overturning Roe v. Wade. The votes mean that barring an extraordinary procedural move, such restrictions are unlikely to be enacted this year in Virginia, which currently has some of the South's most permissive abortion laws.

"The truth is, as long as Senate Democrats have our majority, the brick wall will stand strong and these extreme bills will never pass," Sen. L. Louise Lucas said in a news conference after the hearing.

Several similar measures are still alive in the Republican-controlled House of Delegates but have not yet begun to advance. Anything that clears the House is likely to also be defeated in the Senate.

Virginia law currently allows abortion during the first and second trimesters. The procedure may be performed during the third trimester only if multiple physicians certify that continuing the pregnancy is likely to "substantially and irremediably" impair the mental or physical health of the woman or result in her death.

On Thursday, the Senate Committee on Education and Health, which Lucas chairs, voted the three measures down on a party-line basis and without debate after a subcommittee recommended that they be defeated.

Schiff to seek Feinstein's Senate seat

LOS ANGELES -- Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who rose to prominence as the lead prosecutor in then-President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial, announced Thursday that he is seeking the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

"We need a fighter in the U.S. Senate who has been at the center of the struggle for our democracy and our economy," Schiff said. "If our democracy isn't delivering for Americans, they'll look for alternatives, like a dangerous demagogue who promises that he alone can fix it."

Democrat Feinstein, at 89 the oldest member of Congress, hasn't said whether she will seek another term.

Schiff, 62, joins a field that includes Democratic U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, who in announcing her bid focused on her consumer advocacy and willingness to take on the status quo in Congress.

Schiff, who was elected in 2000 and represents parts of Hollywood, has been a frequent target of conservatives since the then-GOP-led House Intelligence Committee started investigating Trump's ties to Russia in the 2016 election.

Logging, road rules restored in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska -- A federal agency said it is reinstating restrictions on road-building and logging in the country's largest national forest, the latest move in a long-running fight over the Tongass National Forest in Alaska.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture in late 2021 announced it was beginning the process of repealing a Trump-era decision that exempted the Tongass -- a rainforest that is also home to rugged coastal islands and glaciers -- from the so-called roadless rule. The agency Wednesday said it had finalized that plan.

The rule will take effect once it is published in the Federal Register, which is expected to happen today, said agency spokesperson Larry Moore.

The Tongass is roughly the size of West Virginia and provides habitat for wildlife including bears, wolves, bald eagles and salmon.

Roadless areas account for about a third of all U.S. national forest system lands. But Alaskan leaders have long sought an exemption for the Tongass, seeing the restrictions as burdensome and limiting economic opportunities. They supported efforts under former President Donald Trump to remove the designation for about 9.4 million acres of the Tongass.

U.S.: Louisiana inmates held too long

NEW ORLEANS -- Louisiana's prison system routinely holds people beyond their release dates, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a report concluding that the state has failed for years to develop solutions to "systemic overdetentions" that violate inmates' rights and are costly to taxpayers.

The federal department said Wednesday the state could face a lawsuit in March if it doesn't fix the problems, according to a letter to state officials.

Louisiana corrections officials have been cooperating in the investigation but are "deliberately indifferent" to the issue despite being put on notice more than 10 years ago, according to the Justice Department's report.

"Between January and April 2022 alone, 26.8% of the people released ... were held past their release dates. Of those overdetained people, 24% were held over for at least 90 days," the department said.

In that four-month period, the state paid an estimated $850,000 to parish jails holding state inmates beyond their release dates, according to the report.



