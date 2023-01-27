School district trustees sworn in; Rice is leader

One by one, each trustee on the Pine Bluff School Board took an oath as administered by District 11-West Circuit Judge Jackie Harris.

That, in a ceremonial way, was how the first board meeting for the district in more than four years began Thursday inside the Jordan-Chanay Administration Building on West Pullen Avenue.

"I believe in God-laid plans, and this is a God-laid plan," Pine Bluff School District Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree told a packed boardroom.

The Arkansas Board of Education in December granted the PBSD a limited-authority board, meaning the seven-member body will operate as a governing group for the district with the exception that all decisions will be presented to state Education Secretary and K-12 Commissioner Jacob Oliva for final approval. The district has operated under control of the Arkansas Department of Education since September 2018, at which time the board was dissolved, due to fiscal distress, but there is a possibility of being granted full local control by 2024.

Meanwhile, the significance of Thursday's meeting, considered a special called session, was not lost on two of the district's most loyal supporters.

"I see professionalism" among the new board members, retired high school teacher Mattie Collins said. "People are thirsty for knowledge to understand what they're supposed to do. I love what Superintendent Barbaree said, that the No. 1 focus is on our children. They're going to follow board policy."

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, another retired educator, echoed Collins' sentiments.

"I came here because I had never seen or met the superintendent," Washington said. "I knew most of the board members, so I was always impressed because they chose people who are serious-minded about education. All of them understand the importance of education and they'll stay focused on that."

The seven trustees – Lori Walker Guelache, Ricky Whitmore Jr., Dr. Charles Colen Jr., Dr. Stephen Broughton, Dr. Sederick Charles Rice, Lozanne Calhoun and Jomeka Edwards – each expressed their deep interest in education and the community during their introductory statements. Many of them have worked in the education sector, including current University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff professors Rice and Colen.

"I think we have a board of professionals," Washington said. "You need to have people who understand the impact of every decision made because we have people who understand the positive and negative impacts."

Broughton, a psychiatrist, recently completed a 10-year term on the University of Arkansas System board of trustees and nominated Rice for PBSD board president, a move the board approved. Whitmore was elected vice president, Calhoun as secretary and Guelache as legislative liaison.

"I love the fact that President Rice and the superintendent understand board training," Washington said. "I love the fact there is a legislative liaison because there are so many policies introduced that somebody needs to keep an eye on."

Barbaree gave an extensive superintendent's report on district operations and statistics. The district is enrolling 3,336 students, including 609 at Pine Bluff High School and 160 at Dollarway High School, both of which serve grades 10-12. (Ninth-graders were moved back to Jack Robey Junior High and Robert F. Morehead Middle schools for the start of this school year.)

She also released a chart that showed 41% of the district's teachers (112 of 272) are not licensed, but added that those are going through "pathways" to earn certification. A chart showing the district's "Reading Reality" showed kindergartners have the highest rate of students reading on grade level at 38%, with high school rates ranging from 8.8% for freshmen down to 1% for seniors.

Students in grades K-1 took the Star Early Literacy test this winter, grades 2, 11 and 12 were administered the Star Reading test this winter, and grades 3-10 were given the ACT Aspire last year.

A total of 325 certified employees in October each received a $1,000 retention bonus, with 259 classified employees each receiving a $600 retention bonus. In December, 304 certified staff members earned $2,500 bonuses each for having a 95% attendance rate, no writeups and no disciplinary procedures against them, while 220 classified employees received $1,500 apiece for reaching the same goals.

When reviewing the list of buildings still in the PBSD's possession, Barbaree revealed the former administration building on Fifth Avenue and Pine Street is being sold, with clearing of the building in progress. She did not mention the name of the prospective buyer.

Among their initial actions, the board approved:

• a purchase service agreement for a Level 2 dyslexia service assessment official who will be paid $50 per hour to work up to two days per week with Every School Succeeds Act funding;

• renewal of PowerSchool software, CDW-G malware and desktops;

• and advertisement for an architect of a high school project for which the district received state funding.

Board members agreed to meet every fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m. beginning in February.