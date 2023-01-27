Sections
High school basketball scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 1:57 a.m.

High school basketball

Thursday's scores

Boys

3A-6

Rose Bud 62, Harding Academy 59

1A-1W

The New School 71, Founders Classical 29

1A-2

Shirley 59, Concord 45

1A-5

Scranton 47, Ark. School for the Deaf 11

1A-7

Kirby 72, Taylor 42

Mineral Springs 71, Blevins 49

Nonconference

DeWitt 66, Abundant Life 55

Gosnell 84, North Pemiscot, Mo. 15

Legacy Academy 77, Oden 59

Girls

4A-3

Brookland 51, Jonesboro Westside 36

Highland 59, Forrest City 36

Southside Batesville 61, Blytheville 47

Wynne 42, Pocahontas 34

3A-3

Piggott 60, Harrisburg 39

2A-3

Riverside 69, Cross County 15

1A-5

Scranton 45, Ark. School for the Deaf 31

1A-7

Blevins 39, Mineral Springs 29

Taylor 66, Kirby 34

Nonconference

Corning 71, East Poinsett County 63

Dewitt 51, Abundant Life 33

Legacy Academy 47, Oden 38

