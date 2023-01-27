High school basketball scores

High school basketball
Thursday's scores
Boys
3A-6
Rose Bud 62, Harding Academy 59
1A-1W
The New School 71, Founders Classical 29
1A-2
Shirley 59, Concord 45
1A-5
Scranton 47, Ark. School for the Deaf 11
1A-7
Kirby 72, Taylor 42
Mineral Springs 71, Blevins 49
Nonconference
DeWitt 66, Abundant Life 55
Gosnell 84, North Pemiscot, Mo. 15
Legacy Academy 77, Oden 59
Girls
4A-3
Brookland 51, Jonesboro Westside 36
Highland 59, Forrest City 36
Southside Batesville 61, Blytheville 47
Wynne 42, Pocahontas 34
3A-3
Piggott 60, Harrisburg 39
2A-3
Riverside 69, Cross County 15
1A-5
Scranton 45, Ark. School for the Deaf 31
1A-7
Blevins 39, Mineral Springs 29
Taylor 66, Kirby 34
Nonconference
Corning 71, East Poinsett County 63
Dewitt 51, Abundant Life 33
Legacy Academy 47, Oden 38