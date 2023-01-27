BASKETBALL

SAU men hold on for win

Southern Arkansas University outscored Oklahoma Baptist 44-31 in the first half Thursday, then held on for an 85-80 victory in Shawnee, Okla.

The Muleriders (14-4, 10-2 Great American Conference) shot 52.5% from the floor, including 48% (12 of 25) from the three-point line. They outrebounded the Bisons 38-29, including a 26-19 edge in defensive rebounds, outscored the Bisons 38-28 in the lane and turned 9 Oklahoma Baptist turnovers into 15 points.

Carel Ray led SAU with 16 points, while LaTreavin Black had 15 and Gregory Hammond added 13. Paul King scored a game-high 31 points for Oklahoma Baptist (10-8, 7-5).

In other Great American Conference men's games Thursday, conference leader Southern Nazarene (15-3, 11-1) led 35-15 at halftime on the way to a 73-37 victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello (5-13, 1-11) in Bethany, Okla. Isaac Jackson led the Boll Weevils with 20 points. ... Ma'Darius Hobson scored 14 points, Reggie Martin added 13 and Tylar Haynes chipped in with 12 for Ouachita Baptist University (8-8, 6-6) in a 92-66 loss to SE Oklahoma State (11-6, 8-4) in Durant, Okla. ... Taylor Currie scored a game-high 32 points for Harding University (5-13, 1-11) , but it wasn't enough as the Bisons fell to NW Oklahoma State (8-8, 4-8) 80-64 in Alva, Okla. ... Malik Riddle scored 15 points and Zyon Patterson added 12 for Henderson State University (8-10, 5-7) in a 73-53 loss to East Central (Okla.) (10-8, 5-7) in Ada, Okla. ... SW Oklahoma State (9-9, 5-7) outscored Arkansas Tech University 11-3 in overtime to pull away for a 79-71 victory in Weatherford, Okla. Tommy Kamarad led the Wonder Boys (11-7, 9-3) with 19 points and Andre Leavell added 15.

UAFS men earn road win

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith (9-11, 5-9 Lone Star Conference) outscored Texas-Tyler 38-31 in the second half Thursday to turn a three-point halftime lead into a 68-58 victory at the Herrington Patriot Center in Tyler, Texas.

The Lions shot 58.1% from the floor for the game, including 61.9% in the second half. They outscored the Patriots 26-16 in the lane and turned 11 Patriot turnovers into 11 points. UAFS also outrebounded Texas-Tyler 28-27.

Cameron Bush led the Lions with 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the floor. Payton Brown poured in 18 points and Evan Anderson contributed 14. Rashaun Williams led Texas-Tyler (8-9, 4-9) with 16 points.

Lyon men upset conference leader

Israel Palmer scored 33 points Thursday to lead the Lyon College men to an 84-77 victotry over American Midwest Conference leader Columbia College.

The Scots (7-10, 3-7), who led 42-38 at halftime, led by 10 points early in the second half on a three-pointer by Trenton Bell and a three-point play by Nikola SaSaroga. Palmer then accounted for nine points in an 11-2 Lyon run to pull ahead 80-77 with 1:44 remaining. Free throws from Palmer and SaSaroga secured the victory.

Lyon finshed 10 of 24 from the three-point line and 22 of 28 from the free throw line. Bell finished with 16 points for the Scots, while SaSaroga had 15 and John Paul Morgan added 12.

HSU women rally for victory

After trailing 16-9 at the end of the first quarter Thursday, Henderson State University (10-8, 7-5 Great American Conference) outscored East Central (Okla.) 57-45 the rest of the way to earn a 66-61 victory in Ada, Okla.

Henderson State got a game-high 25 points from Ashley Farrar, who hit four free throws late and grabbed a key defensive rebound to protect the victory. The Reddies shot 45.8% from the floor, including 66.7% in the second quarter and 50% in the third. They outrebounded the Tigers 31-20, including a 25-15 edge on the defensive glass, and scored 12 points off 10 Northwestern turnovers.

Abbie Jiles had 12 points for Henderson State and was the only other Reddies player in double figures. Mackenzie Crusoe led NW Oklahoma State (7-9, 3-9) with 14 points.

In other Great American Conference women's games Thursday, reigning conference player of the week Jalei Oglesby scored 31 points on 12-of-19 shooting in 37 minutes to lead Arkansas Tech University (10-6, 8-4) to a 79-72 victory over SW Oklahoma State (6-11, 6-6) in Weatherford, Okla. ... Madeleine Tipton scored a game-high 18 points and Laney Mears added 15 for Ouachita Baptist University (8-8, 5-7) in a 71-63 victory over SE Oklahoma State (4-13, 2-10) in Durant, Okla. ... Mychala Linzy scored 15 points, Brooklin Brown had 14 and Jessica Jones added 12 for Southern Arkansas University (8-10, 4-8) in a 73-64 loss to Oklahoma Baptist (12-6, 8-4) in Shawnee, Okla. ... Joi Montgomery scored a team-high 13 points to lead the University of Arkansas at Monticello (7-11, 4-8) in a 59-46 loss to Southern Nazarene (14-4, 11-1) in Bethany, Okla. ... Sage Hawley scored a game-high 23 points for Harding University, but it wasn't enough as the Bisons fell 69-66 to NW Oklahoma State (8-8, 4-8) in Alva, Okla. Jacie Evans had 16 points and Rory Feer added 13 for Harding (14-5, 10-2), which fell out of first place with the loss.

Slow start spoils Boyett's big night

Guard Hannah Boyett became the first player for the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith to go 6 for 6 from the three-point line Thursday in a 63-53 loss to Texas-Tyler.

The Lions (6-14, 4-10 Lone Star Conference) started the game behind 14-0. The Patriors (17-3, 12-1) led by as many as 26 in the first half but had to hold on as the lead shrank to 60-53 with less than a minute left in the game before three free throws sealed the victory.

Boyett finished with a game-high 22 points for the Lions and Rodrea Echols chipped in with 10.

Lyon women lose on the road

Savanna Lopez scored 19 points and Paige Tate added 18 Thursday to lead the Lyon College women (7-10, 6-7 American Midwest Conference) in an 80-59 loss to Columbia College (16-4, 11-2) in Columbia, Mo.

The Scots kept the game close early, with a basket from Kayla Richardson tying the game at 11-11, but Columbia pushed the lead to 11 points by hitting its first three shots of the second quarter. The Cougars led 41-33 at halftime and hit two three-pointers to start the third quarter. They went on to outscore the Scots 19-12 in the third quarter and 20-14 in the fourth.

Mackenzie Hess scored 16 points to lead four Columbia College players in double figures. Lexi Miller had 15, Abby Backes chipped in with 13 and Peyton Crowe added 11.

TRACK AND FIELD

ASU's Newton-Smith shatters records

Camryn Newton-Smith of Arkansas State University broke her own school record Thursday and became the Sun Belt Conference record holder in the pentathlon, totaling 4,356 points at the Texas Tech Multi in Lubbock, Texas.

Newton-Smith started with a time 8.47 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles, just .01 seconds shy of her previous best in the event. She took the lead with a leap of 5 feet, 11.25 inches in the high jump, which ranks third in school history. She recorded another best in the shot put with a throw of 42 feet to stay atop the leaderboard through three events.

Newton-Smith had a leap of 20 feet, 2.25 inches in the long jump and clinched the record and the victory with a time of 2:26.97 in the 800 meters. She topped her previous record point total by 285 points and bested the conference mark by 153 points, while also recording the top score in the NCAA this season.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services