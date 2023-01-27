Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SUN BELT MEN SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI 73, ARKANSAS STATE 57

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:02 a.m.

SUN BELT MEN

SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI 73, ARKANSAS STATE 57

For the second time in as many meetings this season, Southern Mississippi overpowered Arkansas State with a strong second-half start, pulling away from the Red Wolves at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Miss.

The Golden Eagles stretched their six-point halftime advantage to a dozen with an 11-2 run over four-plus minutes, then led by as many as 19 with seven minutes to play.

Southern Mississippi (18-4, 7-2 Sun Belt Conference) got a game-high 18 points from DeAndre Pinckney -- one of four double-digit scorers for the hosts -- and an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double from Denijay Harris.

Markise Davis and Omar El-Sheikh each scored 10 points to lead ASU (9-13, 1-8), but the Red Wolves were outrebounded 44-26 as a team, surrendering 17 offensive rebounds.

Print Headline: SUN BELT MEN SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI 73, ARKANSAS STATE 57

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT