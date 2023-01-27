SUN BELT MEN

SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI 73, ARKANSAS STATE 57

For the second time in as many meetings this season, Southern Mississippi overpowered Arkansas State with a strong second-half start, pulling away from the Red Wolves at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Miss.

The Golden Eagles stretched their six-point halftime advantage to a dozen with an 11-2 run over four-plus minutes, then led by as many as 19 with seven minutes to play.

Southern Mississippi (18-4, 7-2 Sun Belt Conference) got a game-high 18 points from DeAndre Pinckney -- one of four double-digit scorers for the hosts -- and an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double from Denijay Harris.

Markise Davis and Omar El-Sheikh each scored 10 points to lead ASU (9-13, 1-8), but the Red Wolves were outrebounded 44-26 as a team, surrendering 17 offensive rebounds.