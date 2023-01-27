SUN BELT WOMEN

SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI 68, ARKANSAS STATE 59

A 17-5 Southern Mississippi run within the final six-plus minutes Thursday night at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro powered the Golden Eagles past ASU.

Domonique Davis led the Golden Eagles with 16 points, scoring 14 of them in the fourth quarter.

The Red Wolves, after leading 32-22 at halftime, scored four of the first six points in the third quarter to push their advantage to as many as 12. But a 9-0 run over 63 seconds late in the third pulled Southern Mississippi (14-6, 7-2 Sun Belt Conference) to within two and set up the visitors for their overwhelming fourth-quarter performance.

Lauryn Pendleton and Leilani Augmon each scored 14 points to lead ASU (6-14, 1-8), and Mailyn Wilkerson contributed 12 off the bench with four three-pointers. But the Red Wolves committed 24 fouls, giving the Golden Eagles 32 free throws -- of which the Golden Eagles converted 26.