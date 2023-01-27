Trustees back renovations at UA





The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville gained approval from trustees Thursday to move forward on renovations for a pair of residence halls, as well as the Arkansas Union.

Chancellor Charles Robinson requested project approval and selection of a design firm and construction manager/general contractor for the Yocum Hall renovation project, and UA System President Donald Bobbitt concurred with his recommendations. The board of trustees of the University of Arkansas System granted approval during a meeting on the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus.

Robinson recommended El Dorado, a firm in Kansas City, Mo., and Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects of Fayetteville as the design firms "based on past and current design experience with university residence halls and renovation of existing higher-education buildings with a particular focus on mid-20th Century modernist buildings." He also recommended Kinco Constructors, based in Springdale, Clark Contractors, based in Rogers, and VCC, based in Little Rock, for the construction manager/general contractor role.

Yocum Hall, located near the Sam M. Walton College of Business, was constructed in 1963, and it houses 530 students in double rooms, which makes it one of the largest residence halls on campus, according to the university.

The building has never been substantially renovated in its roughly 60-year history. This project will be a full renovation, although exterior work will be done according to preservation best practices because the edifice is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.

Total cost for the project is yet to be determined, and trustees will have to approve a budget before any work would begin. Construction is supposed to start in May 2024, and University Housing cash reserves would fund the project.

"We wanted to put together the scope of work and price before we come to trustees for final project approval," said Scott Turley, associate vice chancellor for facilities at UA-Fayetteville. Much of the work would be done during the summer, because the dorm is needed to house students during the school year.

Reid Hall houses 459 female students in double rooms, making it the largest residence hall for women on campus, and it will soon get new windows, following approval of the $3 million project by trustees.

The original single-pane aluminum windows -- the building was built in 1966 -- will be replaced with new units, which will enhance comfort for occupants and lower the operational costs of the building, according to the university. University Reserves will cover the costs, work is scheduled to start next May, the estimated completion date is July 2025, and the building will remain at least partially occupied during construction.

Reid Hall is "one of our iconic housing facilities," Turley said. This is "a pretty straightforward project."

SCM Architects, with offices in Fayetteville and Little Rock, and WER Architects, also with offices in Fayetteville and Little Rock, will be the design professionals for the project. Robinson recommended them from four firms interviewed, and Bobbitt concurred.

"We want to keep our residence halls accessible to students," Robinson said.

Trustees also approved design professionals and construction managers/general contractors for an $8 million project at the Arkansas Union, a hub for students, faculty, staff and visitors on campus. Robinson recommended Hufft, based in Kansas City, Mo., and Cromwell of Springdale as design professionals from four respondents, and Clark Contractors, Rogers, Kinco Constructors, Springdale, and Nabholz, headquarted in Conway, as construction managers/general contractors from seven respondents.

This project, funded by university reserves, "will improve the function and visibility of spaces for a number of student-focused uses that are housed in two areas of the building: the Multicultural Center on the fourth floor of the west wing, and the Center for Student Organizations on the second level of the east wing," according to the university.

Construction is scheduled to start next January, with a completion date of May 2025. These spaces will remain partially occupied during construction.

"These areas have not been worked on in years," Turley said. "We're trying to make better use of the spaces we have."



