Arrests

Fayetteville

• Susan Ransom, 58, of 400 N. Coral Canyon Loop in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Ransom was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Jamey Ratliff, 52, of Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Ratliff was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.