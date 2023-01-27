Upbeat reports send markets to eight-week high

Stocks rose Thursday to send Wall Street to its highest level in nearly eight weeks after reports suggesting the U.S. economy and corporate profits are doing better than feared.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.1% to clinch its highest finish since Dec. 2. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, while the Nasdaq composite rallied 1.8%.

More swings likely are still ahead as Wall Street digests a growing torrent of earnings and economic reports. Markets recently have veered up and down as worries about a severe recession and a drop-off in profits battle against hopes the economy can manage a soft landing as the Federal Reserve lifts borrowing cost to cool inflation.

According to the Commerce Department's first of three estimates on gross domestic product, the economy's growth slowed to an annual rate of 2.9% in the quarter, which was stronger than the 2.3% economists had forecast.

Other reports showed that orders for long-lasting goods from factories strengthened by more than expected in December and that fewer workers applied for jobless claims than expected last week.

On the earnings front, reports from some big tech-oriented companies helped build optimism after forecasts Wednesday from Microsoft that were widely seen as discouraging.

Tesla Inc. jumped 11% after the electric vehicle-maker reported stronger profit for its latest quarter than analysts expected. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC rose 10.9% after it reported stronger revenue and earnings than expected.

Steelmaker Nucor Corp. was also among the top-performing stocks in the S&P 500, rising 8.4% after beating Wall Street's profit and revenue forecasts.

Chevron Corp. rose 4.9% after the company raised its dividend and approved a program to buy back up to $75 billion of its stock. Both moves put cash directly in the pockets of shareholders, which caught criticism from Washington. White House spokesman Abdullah Hasan suggested oil companies should instead "use their record profits to increase supply."

On the losing end of Wall Street was The Sherwin Williams Co. It fell 8.9% after reporting weaker revenue for its latest quarter than expected. Sherwin Williams also gave a forecast for profit this year that fell well short of analysts' expectations. The weakened housing industry is expected to weigh on demand for paint.

International Business Machines Co., or IBM, dropped 4.5% despite reporting profit and revenue that met Wall Street's expectations. Analysts pointed to some below-forecast numbers related to how much cash it's generating.

Southwest Airlines Co. fell 3.2% after reporting it lost more money than expected during its latest quarter, which was marred by nearly 17,000 flight cancellations last month. The carrier also said it expects to turn in a loss for the current quarter.

In bonds, the yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other loans crucial for the economy, rose to 3.49% from 3.45% late Wednesday. The two-year yield, which tends to more closely track expectations for Fed actions on interest rates, rose to 4.18% from 4.13%.

All told, the S&P 500 rose 44.21 points to 4,060.43. The Dow climbed 205.57 to 33,949.41, and the Nasdaq composite gained 199.05 to 11,512.41.

Information for this article was contributed by Joe McDonald and Matt Ott of The Associated Press.