Washington County information technology director fired; county judge says policy violated

FAYETTEVILLE -- Sidney Reynolds, Washington County's director of information technology since 2018, has been fired for violating county policy, County Judge Patrick Deakins said Thursday.

Deakins said allegations of the violations came to his attention Saturday and Reynolds was fired Tuesday.

Reynolds was fired for violating county policy and it wasn't a criminal matter, Deakins said Thursday.

"Beyond that, it's a personnel issue, and I can't go into it," Deakins said.

A request to have Reynolds' personnel file released under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act was made to county officials Thursday afternoon. Patty Burchett, the county's human resources director, was out of her office, according to another office employee. Brian Lester, county attorney, said he understood there was still an active investigation underway and Reynolds' file wouldn't be available while the investigation continues.

Deakins said Cody Johnson, who has worked for the county's IT department for five years, would be interim director until someone is hired to fill the position. Deakins sent an email to the justices of the peace Thursday informing them of Reynolds' firing.

"I write you in an effort to keep you informed and to make you aware of updates to our IT team that serves all of us," Deakins said in the email. "Over the weekend, we received some allegations regarding our IT Director Sidney Reynolds. After following up and conducting an internal investigation, we found the allegations to be credible. This resulted in the termination of Mr. Reynolds effective Tuesday, January 24, 2023."

"In the meantime, Cody Johnson will serve as our interim-IT director while we conduct a search for a replacement," Deakins said. "Cody has a lot of familiarity with the county having been here for 12 years. We have full faith that his leadership will be effective during this time."

Reynolds' 2023 salary was $111,682, and he supervised a department of 10 employees with a 2023 budget of about $1.6 million, according to information from the county's 2023 budget.

Washington County hired Reynolds in January 2014, according to information from the county. He was promoted to IT director in January 2018 after John Adams, his predecessor as director, was fired and arrested for theft of property in connection with missing county equipment. Adams entered a negotiated plea of guilty in June 2021 and was placed on probation for 36 months and ordered to pay the county $75,000 in restitution.