American Express, Tesla help send stocks higher

A strong week for Wall Street closed out with modest gains Friday, sending the stock market to its highest level since early December.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% to clinch its third winning week in the past four and was near its highest level since the summer, before fading at the end of the day. The benchmark index has rallied through January on growing belief that inflation is on a steady downswing, hopefully leading to less pressure on the economy and markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, while the Nasdaq composite gained 0.9%.

Helping lead the way was American Express Co., which jumped 10.5% despite reporting weaker profit and revenue for the latest quarter than expected. It gave a forecast for earnings through 2023 that topped Wall Street's expectations and announced a planned increase to its dividend.

Another big gain for shares of Tesla Inc. also supported the broader market. The company rose 11% after its stronger-than-expected profit report for the end of 2022, released earlier in the week.

The two companies helped offset a 6.4% loss for Intel Corp. after a jarring warning from the chipmaker. Not only did its revenue and earnings fall short of expectations last quarter, Intel also gave a forecast for revenue this quarter that fell more than $2 billion below analysts' expectations.

All told, the S&P 500 rose 10.13 points to 4,070.56. The Dow climbed 28.67 points to 33,978.08, and the Nasdaq gained 109.30 points to 11,621.71.

Hasbro Inc. fell 8.1% after saying it "underperformed" this past holiday shopping season and will likely report a 17% drop in revenue for the fourth quarter. The company will cut about 1,000 jobs to reduce costs.

So far, the U.S. job market has remained remarkably resilient despite a slowing overall economy. Almost all of the high-profile layoff announcements have been within the tech industry, which raced to expand after covid-19 and homebound consumers sent demand for technology soaring.

Earnings reporting season is entering its heart, and companies have been offering mixed results and forecasts. That's helped lead to some big swings in markets.

Two competing ideas have been sending Wall Street veering recently. On one hand are worries about a steep drop-off in profits and a severe recession for the economy after the Federal Reserve's increases to interest rates last year, meant to crush inflation. On the other hand are hopes that cooling inflation will allow the Fed to take it easier on rates.

The market is partly trying to reconcile that weak earnings and a drop in demand may be necessary for inflation to keep cooling, said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.

"It's kind of like this is the medicine the economy has to take," he said.

Economic reports Friday backed up recent data points suggesting inflation continues to moderate. The so-called core inflation measure the Fed prefers, which doesn't count food and energy costs, was 4.4% higher in December than a year earlier. That was down from 4.7% inflation in November.

Reports also showed that income growth for Americans slowed in December, while consumer spending fell off a bit more sharply than expected.

A separate report said U.S. consumers are also downshifting expectations for inflation in the coming year. Over the long run, the University of Michigan said inflation expectations remain roughly where they have been for most of the past 18 months.

Economists said Friday's data likely keeps the Fed on track to raise its key benchmark rate by a quarter-point at its meeting next week, ending Wednesday. That would be a step down from its half-point increase last month and four straight three-quarter-point increases earlier in 2022.

Smaller increases would mean less added pressure on the U.S. economy, which has already seen damage to the housing industry and other areas because of last year's surge in rates.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which sets rates for mortgages and other important loans, held steady at 3.51%. The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for Fed actions, held at 4.19%.

Next week could be another busy one for markets, with several high-profile events on top of the Fed's announcement. The European Central Bank will give its latest decision on rates, the U.S. government will release its latest monthly check on the jobs market, and more than 100 companies in the S&P 500 will report quarterly results.

Information for this report was contributed by Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott of The Associated Press.