Arkansas’ O’Reilly takes high jump title

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas sophomore Kason O'Riley cleared 7 feet, 11/2 inches to win the men's high jump Friday night at the Razorback Invitational at the Randal Tyson Center.

O'Riley, a transfer from Oklahoma, stayed alive in the competition by clearing 6-111/2 on his third attempt, then made 7-11/2 on his first try. He missed three attempts at 7-31/4, which would have been a personal best.

Arizona State senior Jeremy Cody also cleared 7-11/2, but did it on his third attempt and finished second. Razorbacks junior Tomas Ferrari finished third after clearing 6-111/2.

Arkansas senior Carey McLeod, a transfer from Tennessee and a seven-time All-American, made his Razorback debut and went 26-61/2 to take second in the long jump behind Florida State junior Jeremiah Davis' world-leading mark of 26-111/4.

Arkansas senior Roje Stona took fourth in the shot put with a mark of 62-73/4.

The Razorbacks' women's distance medley team of freshman Mary Ellen Eudaly, senior Paris Peoples, freshman Ainsley Erzen and senior Lauren Gregory took second in 10 minutes, 56.73 seconds, which ranks fifth on Arkansas' all-time list.

Gregory, a senior All-American, ran the anchor 1,600 meters in 4:29.89, the fourth-ranked time on the collegiate list on a 200-meter track. Former Razorback Dominque Scott has the top time of 4:28.89.

"Lauren ran a very disciplined race," Arkansas women's Coach Lance Harter said in a video posted on the UA's Twitter account. "She was very focused and came through with very even splits. She's a consummate competitor."

Stanford won the distance medley relay in a world-leading time of 10:55.61.

Arkansas sophomore Sydney Billington, who is from Rogers and Bentonville High School, tied for second in the women's high jump with a personal-best clearance of 6-0 that ranks third on the Razorbacks' all-time list.

Texas A&M junior G'Auna Edwards, a transfer from Arkansas, won the pentathlon with 4,138 points. She cleared 5-93/4 for the top mark in the high jump.

Arkansas senior Madison Langley-Walker, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma, took sixth in the heptathlon with 3,959 points. She had the top marks in the 60-meter hurdles (8.33) and long jump (19-9).

Through four events of the heptathlon, Arkansas junior Yariel Soto Torrado, a transfer from Tennessee, is fourth with 3,280 points. His long jump of 24-11 was the top mark.

Arkansas junior Daniel Spejcher is fifth in the heptathlon with 3,163 points.

The meet continues today with most finals being held from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.