Graysonia, 1915: In 1907 William Grayson became president of one of the largest lumber mills in the South, producing at times 150,000 board feet of lumber a day. A complete town arose, named for the lumberman, and it included a school for employees' children. Pictured is the Graysonia High School girls' basketball team and coach, dressed in their uniforms. Nothing remains of the town today.

