Arkansas State men at Appalachian State

WHEN 3:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Holmes Center, Boone, N.C.

RECORDS Arkansas State 9-13, 1-8 Sun Belt Conference; Appalachian State 12-10, 5-4

SERIES Appalachian State leads 8-7

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;11.5;3.5

F Omar El-Sheikh, 6-8, Sr.;10.9;9.6

F Markise Davis, 6-8, Sr.;9.0;4.5

G Avery Felts, 6-2, So.;8.5;2.8

F Julian Lual, 6-6, Fr.;5.0;3.0

COACH Mike Balado (78-93 in sixth season at Arkansas State and overall)

Appalachian State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

F Donovan Gregory, 6-5, Sr.;12.1;3.9

G Terence Harcum, 6-3, So.;10.6;2.5

F C.J. Huntley, 6-11, Jr.;8.9;6.5

F Justin Abson, 6-9, Fr.;5.9;5.0

G Xavion Brown, 6-3, Jr.;4.0;3.0

COACH Dustin Kerns (64-50 in fourth season at Appalachian State, 95-87 in sixth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Ark. St.;;App. St.

65.8;Points for;73.3

67.3;Points against;64.8

+1.4;Rebound margin;+0.8

-0.2;Turnover margin;+2.1

43.4;FG pct.;44.8

34.4;3-pt. pct.;33.6

66.2;FT pct.;69.8

CHALK TALK Arkansas State beat Appalachian State last February in Jonesboro, 62-60, snapping a three-game losing skid against the Mountaineers. ... The Red Wolves are 3-10 this season when trailing at halftime. ... Caleb Fields is eight games away from moving into Arkansas State's top 10 in career games played. ... Appalachian State ranks third in the Sun Belt in scoring defense, allowing 64.8 points per game.

-- Mitchell Gladstone