Arkansas State women vs. Marshall

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 6-14, 1-8 Sun Belt Conference; Marshall 11-9, 4-5

SERIES Marshall leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Izzy Higginbottom, 5-7, So.;13.2;2.6

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, So.;12.9;5.2

F Anna Griffin, 6-1, So.;8.8;8.0

G Leilani Augmon, 5-11, So.;6.5;4.9

C Melodie Kapinga, 6-3, Sr.;5.7;7.1

COACH Destinee Rogers (14-24 in second season at ASU and overall)

Marshall

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Roshala Scott, 5-8, Jr.;17.5;5.1

G Abby Beeman, 5-4, Jr.;13.6;6.4

F Mahogany Matthews, 6-1, Jr.;8.7;4.8

G Kendall Miller, 5-9, Sr.;3.7;1.3

G Kia Sivils, 5-7, Sr.;1.6;3.9

COACH Tony Kemper (73-85 in sixth season at Marshall and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;Marshall

65.6;Points for;65.3

70.3;Points against;60.3

-1.7;Rebound margin;+0.3

+0.6;Turnover margin;+0.6

37.4;FG pct.;40.6

28.6;3-pt. pct.;29.9

70.4;FT pct.;62.7

CHALK TALK The lone meeting between these teams came during the 1990-91 season when Marshall won 107-73 in Huntington, W.Va. ... Thundering Herd Coach Tony Kemper served for four years as an assistant for the Central Arkansas men before joining former UCA and ASU women's basketball Coach Matt Daniel, whom Kemper followed to Marshall as an assistant. ... Marshall junior guard Roshala Scott won two state championships while at Earle before playing three seasons at Southeast Missouri State.

-- Mitchell Gladstone