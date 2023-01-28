Back to the beginning

When the first Europeans crossed the big river and set foot in what we now know as Arkansas more than 500 years ago, they didn't discover vast fields of rice and cotton. What awaited on the west bank was a primordial wilderness of bottomland hardwood forests.

Ninety-six percent of the land that now lies within the borders of Arkansas is estimated to have been covered by forest when the Spaniard Hernando de Soto and his band of explorers arrived in search of gold. Ninety-six percent. Many visitors to the Natural State today might think that an accurate estimate, still. (If you don't think Arkansas has many trees, step outside its borders.) But today's Arkansas, canopied though it may be, is a shadow of its former self when it comes to forest cover.

What the Europeans discovered in the mid-1500s were jungles of oak, gum, ash and cypress in the Mississippi alluvial plain, a Valhalla of pine in the coastal plain, and diverse upland hardwoods such as oak and hickory in the north and west. The closest they got to Aztec gold was the fall canopy of those highland oaks in the Ozarks before turning back.

But once the Spaniards opened the door, all civilization would break loose. The land that made up Arkansas soon was being exploited for its valuable lumber and game--and for the space and soil it provided for agriculture.

Over the last century, 70 percent of the state's forested acreage has been lost to agriculture, in and of itself not a bad thing. (We gotta eat.) The Delta was transformed into a potent supplier of rice, cotton and soybeans; Arkansas supplies almost half the output of U.S. rice and helps feed people around the world.

But there are benefits to restoring our native bottomland hardwood ecosystem, and not just as habitat for native wildlife. Economic reasons make it worthwhile as well.

The paper reports a $3.7 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant will help restore bottomland forests in Arkansas. The five-year project is being spearheaded by a professor at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, and will entail collaboration with the Arkansas Forest Resources Center, UA-Pine Bluff and (gasp) Texas A&M University.

One goal of the program is to plant up to 600 acres of oak forests in parts of south Arkansas where oaks used to reign, in fields that are unused or under-used: the agriculturally dominant floodplain of the Red River valley, the Ouachita River valley and the Bayou Meto watershed.

Nana Tian, the UAM professor and researcher who secured the grant, said the project will "quantify and demonstrate the ecological and economic benefits of bottomland hardwood forest restoration."

Since the advance of farming tech drained the Delta of population and left impoverished communities in its wake, another goal of the project is to help establish new industry. Arkansas hardwood is a good source for "high-quality wood products," Professor Tian says. And homes built with hardwood last much longer. (Turns out, Arkansas leads the nation in the production of hardwood ceilings. Who knew?)

Michael Blazier, director of the Arkansas Forestry Center and dean of UA-Monticello's College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources, told the paper that Arkansas has regrown enough forest in the last 20 years to cover the state of Delaware.

In addition to the lumber possibilities, the bottomland hardwoods make for good hunting and other outdoor pursuits. Both of which are drivers of the Arkansas economy. Ducks prefer the acorns that fall from Arkansas red oak, after all. And more red oak means Arkansas can maintain its status as waterfowl mecca. And last we checked, that means something to Arkansawyers.

Reforestation is climate-friendly, which makes things easier on multiple levels, and stands to benefit small landowners who can't afford to engage in the practice on their own. Professor Tian and others associated with the grant will collaborate with them and provide financial, technical and management assistance where necessary, the paper reports.

In addition to these planned oak plantations, grant collaborators hope to answer research questions and demonstrate the economic and ecological benefits of reforestation.

"When we're successful, we can showcase [these forests] and use them to teach. Seeing is believing," Mr. Blazier told the paper.

A drive south on U.S. 65 through the heart of the southern Delta will afford a true "big sky" panorama, fields of harvest reaching for the horizon. Refilling unused fields with native oak will only help make those big skies even more blue, and that panorama even more striking.