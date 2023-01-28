Baffert’s high-dollar entrant favored in strong Southwest

HOT SPRINGS -- Flightline gave them something to talk about leaving Keeneland Racecourse in Lexington, Ky., in November following a smashing victory in the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic.

Flightline's name was mentioned with Secretariat's after his win, which Thursday night resulted in his selection as Horse of the Year.

Chances are Secretariat's name was invoked early after a maiden race on the Keeneland undercard Nov. 5, one won by a Bob Baffert-trained newcomer by 7 1/4 lengths. The Kentucky Derby is never out of mind in horse country, so Arabian Knight's name was filed away for future preference.

Even on a star-crossed day of racing at Florida's Gulfstream Park, where Pegasus World Cup events are scheduled, a Baffert-trained youngster with a hefty price tag racing at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort is sure to make people take notice.

Arabian Knight is an even-money early favorite for today's Grade III $750,000 Southwest Stakes, the second of Oaklawn's four Kentucky Derby point races. Baffert won a record-tying fifth Southwest title last year with Newgrange and jockey John Velazquez, Baffert's go-to man of late.

Velazquez was the regular rider of 2020 Horse of the Year and Kentucky Derby winner Authentic. Baffert repeated in the 2021 Derby with Medina Spirit, though that one flunked a post-race test and was disqualified.

Baffert still remains barred from starting a horse at Churchill Downs through the Derby on May 6. His horses also are banned from earning Derby qualifying points in races like the Southwest. As he did last year with multiple Grade I winner Taiba, trained by Tim Yakteen, Baffert is free to have someone else handle one of his prospects in Louisville.

Baffert said he wants to see what he's dealing with in Arabian Knight. He has won 19 Oaklawn Derby prep racess but not with a more lightly raced horse than Arabian Knight.

"It's ideal to give them a race short and then stretch them out," said Baffert, whose handling of Triple Crown winners American Pharoah and Justify followed that pattern. "But the way the timing is for him, he's doing really well right now [and] sometimes you have to trust your quarterback that he can throw the long ball. I think his athleticism, sometimes, makes up for a lot of it. If you're going to stretch them out, let's run home with some nice horses and see how he can handle adversity and stuff."

The favorite faces eight Southwest opponents going a 1 1/16 miles, his first two-turn race, in what one handicapper calls "the best Southwest in years."

Frosted Departure comes off a head victory in the Renaissance on Dec. 30 for Ken McPeek but today goes two turns, perhaps owing to his early 15-1 odds. Francisco Arrieta keeps the mount on Frosted's son. Stablemate Sun Thunder also scored one of the trainer's four victories on the track's first all-juvenile card, going a mile in 1:38.42. David Cabrera rides from the rail post with early odds 10-1 on the Into Mischief colt.

Trainer Brad Cox has three entrants in the Southwest. Jace's Road is 4-1 after winning the Gun Runner around two turns Dec. 26 in New Orleans. Corona Road, the winner of the Sugar Bowl last time out at Fair Grounds, is 6-1 with Flavien Prat aboard. Hit Show (10-1) scored an Oaklawn victory Dec. 17 in an allowance/optional claimer.

Former Southwest-winning trainers Wayne Lukas and Steve Asmussen have Western Ghent and Red Route One, respectively. Remington maiden winner El Tomate, trained by Miguel Silva, is 30-1.

Still, the choice is Arabian Knight, though based on little evidence. Talking up the horse, Baffert mentioned champion sire Uncle Mo and classic-placed broodmare Indian Charlie, the damsire of Flightline. Toss in a sizzling (9.5 second) eighth-mile workout at the Ocala Breeders' spring sale of 2-year-olds in training, plus the Baffert factor, and one understands why the colt sold for $2.3 million.

"If he runs well, if the distance isn't too much for him, if he gets tired -- we'll sort of see where we stand with him. We'll find out how he stacks up against these," Baffert said. "It's a good field. It's always tough at Oaklawn. The weather looks good. That's a big factor."