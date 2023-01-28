Central Arkansas men vs. Jacksonville

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 7-15, 2-7 ASUN; Jacksonville 11-9, 4-5

SERIES Jacksonville leads, 2-0

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Central Arkansas

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Jr.;8.5;5.5

G Camren Hunter, 6-3, So.;17.6;5.5

G Collin Cooper, 6-2, Jr.;10.8;2.4

F Ibbe Klintman, 6-8, So.;4.4;3.2

F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Sr.;13.2;5.8

COACH Anthony Boone (31-68 in fourth season at UCA and overall)

Jacksonville

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Kevion Nolan, 6-3, Sr;13.8;4.4

G Gyasi Powell, 6-3, So;10.0;4.2

G Jordan Davis, 6-3, Sr.;9.6;5.2

F Mike Marsh, 6-11, Jr.;10.4;4.5

F Osayi Osifo, 6-8, Sr.;7.5;5.8

COACH Jordan Mincy (32-19 in second season at Jacksonville and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;Jacksonville

73.5;Points for;64.6

81.4;Points against;62.1

-1.7;Rebound margin;+3.3

-1.2;Turnover margin;-2.3

41.1;FG pct.;46.0

32.5;3-pt. pct.;35.4

73.3;FT pct.;73.9

CHALK TALK Jacksonville swept UCA last season in the schools' first two meeting. ... UCA is coming off its first win since Jan. 12. ... Camren Hunter is averaging 22 points, 12 rebounds and 7.5 assists over his past two games. ... Jacksonville is 4-6 in its past 10 games.

-- Sam Lane