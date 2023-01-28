Central Arkansas men vs. Jacksonville
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Farris Center, Conway
RECORDS UCA 7-15, 2-7 ASUN; Jacksonville 11-9, 4-5
SERIES Jacksonville leads, 2-0
TV None
RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Central Arkansas
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Jr.;8.5;5.5
G Camren Hunter, 6-3, So.;17.6;5.5
G Collin Cooper, 6-2, Jr.;10.8;2.4
F Ibbe Klintman, 6-8, So.;4.4;3.2
F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Sr.;13.2;5.8
COACH Anthony Boone (31-68 in fourth season at UCA and overall)
Jacksonville
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Kevion Nolan, 6-3, Sr;13.8;4.4
G Gyasi Powell, 6-3, So;10.0;4.2
G Jordan Davis, 6-3, Sr.;9.6;5.2
F Mike Marsh, 6-11, Jr.;10.4;4.5
F Osayi Osifo, 6-8, Sr.;7.5;5.8
COACH Jordan Mincy (32-19 in second season at Jacksonville and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA;;Jacksonville
73.5;Points for;64.6
81.4;Points against;62.1
-1.7;Rebound margin;+3.3
-1.2;Turnover margin;-2.3
41.1;FG pct.;46.0
32.5;3-pt. pct.;35.4
73.3;FT pct.;73.9
CHALK TALK Jacksonville swept UCA last season in the schools' first two meeting. ... UCA is coming off its first win since Jan. 12. ... Camren Hunter is averaging 22 points, 12 rebounds and 7.5 assists over his past two games. ... Jacksonville is 4-6 in its past 10 games.
-- Sam Lane