Central Arkansas women at Kennesaw State

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Ga.

RECORDS UCA 6-13, 1-7 ASUN; Kennesaw State 9-10, 5-3

SERIES Kennesaw State leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Central Arkansas

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, So.;10.5;3.4

G Kinley Fisher, 5-7, So.;7.1;1.5

G Siera Carter, 5-11, Sr.;4.1;2.7

F Kyjai Miles, 6-1, Jr.;5.6;5.9

F Kierra Prim, 5-9, Jr.;8.4;7.8

COACH Sandra Rushing (173-121 in 10th season at UCA, 576-377 in 33rd season overall)

Kennesaw State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Amani Johnson, 5-6, Sr.;9.4;3.1

G Jah'Che Whitfield, 5-11, Sr.;13.8;5.7

G Lyndsey Whilby, 5-11, Sr.;9.1;4.5

G Carly Hooks, 5-8, Jr.;8.8;4.1

F Stacie Jones, 6-1, Jr.;8.1;4.2

COACH Octavia Blue (18-29 in second season at Kennesaw State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;Kennesaw St.

51.4;Points for;66.9

60.9;Points against;65.6

-2.3;Rebound margin;+0.7

-0.3;Turnover margin;+1.9

36.6;FG pct.;39.1

22.0;3-pt. pct.;29.3

65.0;FT pct.;65.7

CHALK TALK UCA lost last season's meeting with Kennesaw State 66-52. Randrea Wright and Gloria Fornah are UCA's two returners from that game who will be active today. ... UCA shot 28.6% from the field in its last outing. ... UCA has lost its past five games.

-- Sam Lane