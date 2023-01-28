SEARK Family Night set

Southeast Arkansas College will host Family Night from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 6. The event will be held in SEARK's Technical Studies Building, 1734 S. Hazel St., according to a news release.

The event will include information on programs and career options. Refreshments will be provided. Details: (870) 850-4888.

WH softball registration open

White Hall Softball League registration is open until March 5 online at https://whitehallsoftball.sportngin.com/register/form/115952577. In person registration is available from 1-4 p.m. March 5 at the White Hal Softball Fields, a spokesman said. The fee is $125 per player. T-Ball, 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U/16U divisions are available.

Alphas to honor 7 at fundraiser

Seven Community Jewels will be recognized at the Valentine's Scholarship Fundraiser at 7:06 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The gala will be presented by the Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. in conjunction with the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com.

The honorees will be: Kelly Bryant, Delta Sigma Theta and The Links Inc.; Oscar Bullard, Phi Beta Sigma; Annette Cline, Strong Manufacturing; Sharri Jones, Sissy's Log Cabin; Gene McKissic, Sr., McKissic & Associates; Genevia Kelsey Thomas, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.; and Willette Totten, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

The theme is "All Black Affair with A Touch of Gold" and the attire is formal. Tickets are $40 per person. Levels of sponsorship are Jewel, Yellow Rose, Old Gold and Black. The deadline for payment is Feb.3. Details: Arzo Knox, (501) 351-7336.

Grand Prairie names art winners

The 67th Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts recently named winners in the Photography 2023 contest at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart. A reception will be held Jan. 31 from 5-6:30 p.m. and the exhibt will be open until Feb. 23, according to a news release.

Categories and award winners include:

ARCHITECTURE

First Place Melissa Abernathy, Second Place Brian Cormack, Third Place Richard Davies;

Honorable Mention Monica Petter;

BLACK & WHITE

First Place Kenneth Terry, Second Place Melissa Abernathy, Third Place Chris Lee;

Honorable Mention Brian Cormack;

LIFE ON THE GRAND PRAIRIE

First Place Chris Lee, Second Place Monica Petter, Third Place Richard Davies;

Honorable Mention Kenneth Terry;

NATURE/LANDSCAPE

First Place Chris Lee, Second Place Richard Davies, Third Place Kenneth Terry;

Honorable Mention Monica Petter;

PEOPLE

First Place Melissa Abernathy, Second Place Richard Davies, Third Place Jennifer Price;

STILL LIFE

First Place Jennifer Price, Second Place Melissa Abernathy, Third Place Chris Lee;

Honorable Mention Monica Petter;

YOUTH

First Place Connor Henry, Second Place Alyssa Tiner, Third Place Alyssa Tiner;

Honorable Mention Connor Henry;

Best of Show – Brevard Law.

Details: https://www.grandprairiearts.com/