Conway man dies in crash on U.S. 65

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:06 a.m.

A Conway man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 65 on Friday morning, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.

Parker Boyd, 19, died just after 6 a.m. when the 2003 Chevrolet he was driving near Southside in Van Buren County veered into the opposite lane of traffic before leaving the roadway and striking a culvert, coming to rest in a ditch, according to the report.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

