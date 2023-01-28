Fillies set for Martha Washington

HOT SPRINGS -- Look at the field in today's $200,000 Martha Washington at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort for clues that Kentucky Oaks fever is spreading not just at Oaklawn but all over.

Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas trained last year's Oaks winner, Secret Oath, whose three Oaklawn wins included the Martha Washington plus a third against males in the Arkansas Derby.

Trainer Brad Cox' first Grade I victory came in the 2018 Oaks with Monomoy's Girl, that one twice named champion older female after winning the Breeders' Cup Distaff. Cox repeated in the Churchill Downs filly classic in 2020 with Shedaresthedevil, her first Grade I win for Hot Springs owner Staton Flurry.

Ken McPeek trained 2020 champion 3-year-old filly Swiss Skydiver, the Grade III Fantasy winner at Oaklawn and the Preakness upset winner over Derby hero Authentic.

McPeek returns today with last-out Oaklawn stakes winner Defining Purpose in the Martha Washington, for which the winning filly receives 20 Oaks qualifying points. Her Year's End score at a mile was one of McPeek's four on the track's first all-juvenile card Dec. 31.

Meanwhile today in Florida, Secret Oath is an Eclipse Award finalist among 3-year-old fillies. Todd Pletcher trains division favorite Nest, perfect against the Lukas star after the Oaks.

Lukas entered Take Charge Briana in the Martha Washington for late Arkansas owner Willis Horton, who won the 2006 Oaks with Dallas Stewart-trained Lemons Forever. Horton also took the Martha Washington in 2021 with Stewart-trained Will's Secret and in 2015 with champion Take Charge Brandi, trained by Lukas.

Lukas returns with Take Charge Briana off a Year's End third-place finish. Jockey Mickaelle Michel has a meet victory for Lukas, going strongly at 87 despite suffering broken ribs early in the season.

Cox sends out Wet Paint with Flavien Prat aboard. Take Charge Briana placed third in the Year's End after not finishing the Grade II Golden Rod at Churchill Down. Take Charge Briana broke her maiden third time out at Saratoga.

Last-out Oaklawn runner-up Key to Success, trained by Mike Puhich, breaks from the rail under Tyler Baze. Leading rider Cristian Torres rides Olivia Twist for Todd Fincher and Joe Talamo is aboard Taxed for Randy Morse.

The Martha Washington is listed as race 5 and set for 2:10 p.m.