Freshman sparks Hornets to double OT win

Maumelle freshman Jacob Lanier finished with 30 points -- 25 of them in the second half and 17 in the two overtimes -- as the Hornets held off the Vilonia Eagles 73-63 Friday night in a battle of 5A-Central Conference contenders at Maumelle.

Lanier's three-pointer with less than a second remaining in regulation forced overtime and robbed Vilonia (17-5, 5-2) of a big road victory in a tightly contested league race. With 2.5 seconds left he grabbed an inbound pass, spun around and hit a three-pointer from the corner in front of the Maumelle student section to force the extra period.

"We did draw it up that way," Maumelle Coach Michael Shook. "I don't get any credit for it. (Lanier) is the one who made the shot. That was big time."

The Eagles, who trailed most of the game but grabbed the lead late in regulation, had their chance to win it at the end of the first overtime but Deshune Spence missed a hurried breakaway dunk as time expired. It was 60-60 after Eagles' junior Josh Lawrence hit a pullup-jumper with 37 seconds left.

In the second overtime, the Eagles' Wesley McKissack hit a three-pointer to open the period but the rest of second extra time belonged to the Hornets (13-9, 6-1).

In the final overtime, McKissack made it 63-60, but Lanier hit another three-pointer and the Hornets took the lead and slowly pulled away as the Eagles never scored again. Lanier had a trio of three-pointers, including one at the final buzzer.

Jordan Harris finished with 12 points for Maumelle, Markalon Rochelle 10.

Lawrence led the Eagles with 19 points. Spence had 15 and McKissack 12, on 4 three-pointers.

Viloina's leads were brief in regulation. After 2-0, it was 27-24 late in the first half but Maumelle rallied and led 29-27 at the half. The Eagles led again at 37-36 but trailed 40-38 going into the final quarter.

In the final minute of regulation, Lawrence hit a pair of free throws, Jones White added a jumper for a 49-48 lead with 28 seconds left and Ethan Dietz added two more free throws with 5.3 left. That preceded Maumelle getting the inbounds to mid court and calling time with 2.5 left.