Getting it straight

J.R. Hankins, director of the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy, denied a contention by former Pulaski County prosecutor Larry Jegley that hazing took place in the academy with a statement that said, “The ALETA Basic Training Program is specifically designed to prepare officers for a successful career in law enforcement. … The rigorous program includes simulated, real-world, scenarios that officers can expect to encounter during their career. ALETA has trained thousands of officers since its creation and does not, and has never, engaged in or condoned hazing in any form.” In an article in Thursday’s newspaper, the statement was incorrectly attributed to A.J. Gary, then secretary of the state Department of Public Safety.