Police beat: Gunfire at vehicle leads to NLR arrest

Gunfire at vehicle leads to NLR arrest

North Little Rock police on Thursday evening arrested a man who is accused of opening fire on a vehicle after the driver refused to let their sons settle a dispute with a fistfight, according to an arrest report.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance with a weapon near 600 W. 22nd St. about 6:45 p.m. met with a man who said that he met with another man, later identified as Tyler Sheard, 23, of North Little Rock, after their sons had gotten in an unrelated argument earlier in the day.

The man told police that Sheard wanted the two kids to sort it out with a fistfight, but the victim didn't want there to be any fighting and asked Sheard to talk things over with him.

Sheard reportedly refused and grabbed a rifle, firing a number of shots toward the victim and his son, who were in a vehicle. Police observed bullet holes in the windshield and front of the vehicle, but no injuries were reported.

Police arrested Sheard, locating a rifle and a Canik 9mm pistol, both loaded, in his vehicle. He faces two felony charges of committing a terroristic act and one misdemeanor count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Friday night in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Drugs, gun found in LR traffic stop

Little Rock police on Thursday arrested a man who they say had drugs and a gun during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over Dominique Woods, 32, of Little Rock, about 4 p.m. Thursday after they say he failed to stop at a stop sign. He told officers that he had a firearm in the vehicle, and police learned he had a prior felony conviction.

A search of the vehicle located a gun and suspected marijuana in the driver-side door, police said. Woods is a felon and cannot legally own a gun.

He faces a charge of felony possession of a firearm by certain persons, a misdemeanor drug possession count and a traffic citation for failing to stop at a stop sign. He did not appear in the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster Friday night.