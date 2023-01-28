High school basketball roundups

BOYS

BENTON 74, EL DORADO 49 Terrion Burgess drilled seven three-pointers and capped the night with 42 points as Benton (12-10, 3-6 5A-South) stopped a six-game losing streak. Jonathan Bell had 22 points for the Panthers.

CABOT 55, NORTH LITTLE ROCK 53 Gavin Muse dropped 22 points and pulled down five rebounds in an upset for Cabot (15-6, 3-3 6A-Central). Jermaine Christopher added 15 points and five assists for the Panthers.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 66, DOVER 50 Greyson Wilson scored 12 points for Central Arkansas Christian (17-6, 10-0 3A-5), which won its 14th consecutive game. Caleb Cook, Webb Watson and Jackson Hampton all had nine points for the Mustangs.

DUMAS 68, SMACKOVER 30 Tommy Reddick supplied 18 points and two steals in a 38-point win for Dumas (18-7, 10-0 3A-8). Mike Reddick had 16 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals, and Brandon Johnson collected 10 points, 4 steals and 2 assists for the Bobcats.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 71, HELENA-WEST HELENA 48 Kellen Robinson rang up a game-high 30 points to steer Episcopal Collegiate (17-5, 8-1 3A-6). Elijah Mason scored 15 points, and Keeton Dassinger provided 10 for the Wildcats.

LAKE HAMILTON 87, TEXARKANA 47 Zac Pennington led the way with 36 points and six steals to guide Lake Hamilton (19-3, 8-2 5A-South) to an easy defeat over the Razorbacks. Zane Pennington had 11 points, Charter Harris scored 10 and Cooper Kindt put in 9 for the Wolves.

RECTOR 68, MARMADUKE 61 Cooper Rabjohn connected for 26 points in a big victory for Rector (19-3, 10-2 2A-3). Kameron Jones had 15 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds for the Cougars. Drew Henderson chimed in with 12 points for Rector.

ROSE BUD 76, LISA ACADEMY NORTH 61 Rece Hipp went off for 42 points for Rose Bud (16-5, 10-1 3A-6) in a crucial win. Jared Wray had 15 points, and Jace Goodwin provided 11 for the Ramblers. Kelbi Hale's 17 points and Makale Guy's 13 paced LISA Academy North (15, 6-4).

GIRLS

CONWAY 66, BRYANT 32 Emerie Bohanon hit four three-pointers and finished with 18 points as Conway (19-5, 5-1 6A-Central) dominated. Alexis Cox and Chloe Clardy each had 13 points for the Lady Wampus Cats, who led 36-15 at halftime. Lauren Lain and Austyn Oholendt both had nine points for Bryant (13-7, 2-4), which has dropped three straight games and four of the past five.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 61, CONWAY ST. JOSEPH 28 Josie Williams had 23 points in a blowout win for Conway Christian (20-5, 13-0 2A-4). Conley Gibson scored 16 points, and Brooklyn Pratt totaled 12 for the Lady Eagles.

DOVER 62 CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 51 Dover (18-3, 7-2 3A-5) won for the seventh time in eight games by knocking off the Lady Mustangs. Riley Bryant scored 30 points, and Jaydyn Smith had 12 points for Central Arkansas Christian (6-13, 3-7).

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 46, HELENA-WEST HELENA 43 Riley Brady had 13 points and 10 rebounds to push Episcopal Collegiate (18-3, 8-1 3A-6) past the Lady Cougars. Laney Marsh added nine points for the Lady Wildcats.

FARMINGTON 67, PEA RIDGE 22 A 23-6 first quarter run opened the door for Farmington (24-1, 10-0 4A-1). Marin Adams scored 15 points, and Reese Shirey had nine points for the Lady Cardinals, who led 38-10 at halftime and 57-18 after three quarters.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 56, QUITMAN 26 Dessie McCarty HAD 23 points to lead Mount Vernon-Enola (29-3, 13-1 2A-2) to a blowout over the Lady Bulldogs. A.J. Person had 18 points, and Marlee Raby chipped in with 15 for the Lady Warhawks. Silver Mulliniks came up with 12 points for Quitman (16-5, 10-3).

MOUNTAIN HOME 59, ALMA 36 Laykin Moore finished with 18 points and six rebounds as Mountain Home (12-10, 3-3 5A-West) romped. Parker Huskey and Amelia Rucker each scored 12 points for the Lady Bombers. Jordan Gramlich led Alma (6-12, 2-4) with 11 points.

NETTLETON 39, SEARCY 33 Kyla Williams drilled four three-pointers and ended with a team-high 14 points in a victory for Nettleton (17-3, 5-2 5A-East). McKenzie Williams followed with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Akyria James tallied 7 points and 6 rebounds for the Lady Raiders.

SALEM 51, TUCKERMAN 48 Marleigh Sellars' 18 points powered Salem (19-3, 11-0 3A-2). Chelsea Hamilton scored 12 points, and Maddie Keen added 11 points for the Lady Greyhounds.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 69, SPRINGDALE 65 Pacious McDaniel battled for 24 points, 13 rebounds and 4 assists in a close game for Har-Ber (13-7, 7-2 6A-West). Delaney Roller had 17 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, and Alexus Placensia totaled 10 points and 8 rebounds for the Lady Wildcats.

VALLEY SPRINGS 79, GUY-PERKINS 24 Aidan Gorton had 14 points, and Taylor Trammell scored 13 for Valley Springs (23-9, 7-1 3A-1). Savannah Ketchum and Macy Willis each notched 12 points, and Katie Wilburn netted 11 for the Lady Tigers.

WATSON CHAPEL 55, MILLS 38 Watson Chapel (12-10, 7-1 4A-8) won for the ninth time in its last 10 games by beating the Lady Comets for the second time this season. Jordan Gregory had 31 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals for Mills (7-16, 3-5).

THURSDAY'S GAMES

GIRLS

BROOKLAND 51, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 36 Kinsey Clark's 16 points led Brookland (18-7, 10-2 4A-3), which put the game away in the second half. Stella Parker added 15 points, and Evan Polsgrove ended with 10 for the Lady Bearcats.

HIGHLAND 59, FORREST CITY 36 Sadie Meyer finished with 20 points as Highland (16-5, 10-2 4A-4) blistered the Lady Mustangs. Emma Hyslip added 18 points for the Lady Rebels, who won their fifth game in a row.

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 61, BLYTHEVILLE 47 Kamie Jenkins muscled her way to 21 points, 15 rebounds, 5 blocks and 3 assists in leading Southside Batesville (19-3, 12-0 4A-3). Chaney McCance had 12 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, while Alexa Blevins finished with 11 points for the Lady Southerners. Callie Jo Robbins contributed 8 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists, and Julian Stevens collected 7 points and 5 rebounds for the winners.

