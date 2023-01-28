Honoring Moore

Editor, The Commercial:

Thank you for publishing the article by Ninfa Barnard on Bessie Moore in the Jan. 23, 2023, issue of the paper.

In 1970, I was just beginning my teaching career. I was assigned to teach Economics to 10th graders. An aunt, who had taught in Arkansas for many years, said to be on the lookout for Bessie Moore.

Shortly after school started, I was able to attend a talk she gave. She was articulate, down to earth and knowledgeable.

Afterwards, I was able to speak with her for a few minutes. She was pleasant, patient and respectful although she must have immediately figured out I didn't have a clue as to what I was talking about. In my opinion, any tributes or accolades she receives are richly deserved. Thank you again for the article.

Royce Thomas,

Little Rock