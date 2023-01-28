Happy birthday (Jan. 28): You're courageous, competent, charismatic and proactive. You'll get things done not just for yourself but for the people and purposes you care about.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There are those you feel safe showing emotion around and those who, for whatever reason, require you to be on your guard. You won't be sorry you remembered to share where you'll get healthy support.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It's an opulent love you feel today and not only is it overflowing, but you also have seemingly endless excellent company worthy of its ample distribution. These are the good times.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Seasoned individuals will share what they know. It may not seem to apply to you now, but you're open. Messages are generally absorbed when they are most needed, so whatever doesn't apply now could be helpful to you later.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): In a sense, you're running in a circle, but some of the most wonderful tracks, trails and journeys are circular in nature. Circles can be manageable, measurable and safe. Is this circle big enough to provide you with variety?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): There's a time to bolster your self-esteem and a time to stay humble. The trick is to go for balance in whatever season you're in. Currently, you could use a confidence bump. Track and celebrate your accomplishments.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It feels wonderful to give of yourself, your talents and your time. It's not lost on you that it's only possible for you to be this generous because of what you have plenty of. The path of gratitude is circular.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): What you need most is out there, in fact it's everywhere. Keep in mind that what you think you need may not be what's best for you. You will have the good and right thing for you. It's making its way to you now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Since you can't change anything you don't know exists, awareness is the essential component in any kind of change you willingly make. Change still happens without awareness or even effort, but not the sort you're after now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll alternate between love-based and fear-based motivation, neither of which needs to be judged, though it will help you to notice where you're at. Both modes are proof of humanity, allowing you to connect with others.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The truth is a hot spot. It has a different energy to it. When you feel defensive or notice someone else does, it lets you know something true, partially true or believed to be true. That will be good information today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You don't have to worry about what people are thinking. That will change. If you took it on now, you would have influence akin to the influence of sandcastle architects 10 minutes before the high tide.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): People are not so much good or bad as they are conscious or unconscious. Growing your own awareness contributes to the wholeness of the world because focus is contagious. Look at the sky and others will also look up.

FICKLE MOON: The Taurus lunar aspects are all over the place today. The fickle moon insults the Aquarius sun, enthusiastically attends Mercury’s power rally and takes out the wallet for the impulse buys of Uranus. If you’re not sure what to invest your money or energy into, it’s better not to make a move, as you’re sure to feel differently about things tomorrow.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Celebrated Broadway musical “Six: The Musical” is a musical spectacle featuring the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII. Born today in 1457 was the first monarch of the Tudor Dynasty, his father King Henry VII who, contrastingly, only had one wife, as he was seemingly quite busy ending the War of the Roses. It has been common for more recent Monarchy to celebrate their birthday twice a year, once on their solar return, and again with a military parade on a Saturday in June.