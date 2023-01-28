• Hyejeong Shin, 29, was arrested on charges of falsifying her age to a New Brunswick, N.J., high school after spending four days going to classes, visiting the guidance office and collecting phone numbers from teenagers who helped her find her way around, with a motive yet to be determined.

• Colinford Mattis, a now-disbarred lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car during protests over George Floyd's death, was sentenced to a year and a day in prison and ordered to pay for the vehicle.

• Rose Wakefield, 63, of Portland, Ore., recalled, "I was like, 'What world am I living in?'" as she was awarded $1 million by a jury that found she was discriminated against by a now-fired gas station employee at Jacksons Food Store in Beaverton who told her, "I don't serve Black people."

• Jose Ysea, a spokesperson for San Diego, said Santa Ana winds that tore across Southern California were "knocking down trees everywhere -- on top of apartments, cars and people," but the next day the regional weather office reported "pretty much a Chamber of Commerce day."

• Abdullah el-Faisal, a Jamaican cleric, awaits sentencing after an undercover sting brought a conviction on terrorism charges in New York City for recruiting support for the Islamic State group.

• Seddrick Banks of Cartersville, Ga., was sentenced to 50 years in prison for trafficking drugs and helping dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in a landfill after a fatal overdose.

• Dominique Golden of Houston was sentenced to six years in prison for playing a role in internet romance scams that netted $2.6 million, and she'll forfeit two luxury cars, three handguns, three Rolex watches and a gold chain.

• Kathy Funk, former clerk of Flint Township, Mich., will avoid jail after pleading no contest to misconduct in office, admitting she broke a seal on a ballot box to ensure the votes could not be recounted in a race she won by 79 votes.

• Ross Brunet, a contractor in Cut Off, La., is suing the town of Grand Isle after being ticketed seven times, claiming an ordinance aimed at stopping him from flying flags from his truck emblazoned with vulgar insults of the president and his supporters constitutes suppression of free speech.