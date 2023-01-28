Intel projects weak quarterly sales

Intel is forecasting one of the worst quarters in its history, touching off a broader sell-off of chipmakers as a slowdown in personal-computer sales ravages the industry.

Late Thursday, Intel gave a sales range that missed analysts' estimates by billions of dollars, warning that revenue could fall to its lowest quarterly level since 2010.

Shares of Intel Corp. plunged 10% Friday in premarket trading, before rebounding to $28.16 for a 6% loss on the day in New York.

Advanced Micro Devices, Applied Materials, Lam Research and Qualcomm declined Friday in trading. Semiconductor KLA, which issued its own disappointing outlook, also slid on the day.

Chip companies are reeling over a steep decline in demand for PC processors that has wiped out profits and led to deep cuts across the industry. Intel's outlook signals more pain to come. The company is eliminating jobs and slowing spending on new plants in an effort to save as much as $10 billion. It's taking an especially large hit from losing market share to rivals.

Investors had been bracing for a weak outlook ahead of Intel's earnings, but "the magnitude of the weaker guidance was quite surprising," Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore said in a note.

It was a painful admission for a company that has been attempting a multiyear comeback under CEO Pat Gelsinger, who took the helm in 2021. A recent downturn for Intel's main business, PC chips, has torpedoed efforts to get the company's financial performance back on course. Instead, it's only losing more ground.

"I'd like to remind everyone that we're on a multiyear journey," Gelsinger said during a conference call.

The latest results and outlook were "very weak," Wells Fargo & Co. analyst Aaron Rakers said in a note, and there was no forecast for the full year -- adding to the uncertainty.

Intel predicted that its gross margin -- the percentage of sales remaining after deducting the cost of production -- would be 39% in the first quarter. That's down 14.1 points from the same period a year ago and more than 10 points narrower than that of its nearest rival, AMD.

First-quarter sales will be $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion, Intel said. That compares with an average Wall Street estimate of $14 billion. Intel expects to lose 15 cents per share in the quarter, excluding some items. Analysts had projected a profit of 25 cents.

On an adjusted basis, Intel's first-quarter forecast marks its first prediction of a loss in decades.

To get back on track, the company needs computer-makers to quickly work through inventory stockpiles and return to ordering components. That would help Intel shore up its finances, which were already stretched by ambitious plans to upgrade its technology.

Intel has been cutting costs to cope with the slowdown. Three months ago, it said that head count reductions, slower spending on new plants and other belt-tightening moves will result in savings of $3 billion this year. That figure will swell to much as $10 billion annually by the end of 2025, the company said.

Under Gelsinger's plan, Intel aims to accelerate the introduction of new manufacturing technology -- ramping up at a rate that's never been attempted before in semiconductors. He's also planning to build factories in the United States and Europe, shifting the concentration of production away from Asia.

And Gelsinger looks to turn Intel into more of a contract manufacturer, handling outsourced work for other companies and challenging Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Intel is expected to get government assistance to help finance factory expansion, and its cost-cutting plan will help. But regaining market share and returning its once-enviable profit margins to the mid-50% range is "no small endeavor," Jason Pompeii, an analyst for Fitch Ratings, said in a note.

On a brighter note for investors, the company remains committed to offering a competitive dividend, Chief Financial Officer Dave Zinsner said Thursday.

In the fourth quarter, Intel posted a net loss of $664 million, or 16 cents per share, down from a profit in the same period a year ago. Revenue dropped 32% to $14 billion, hitting its lowest level since 2016.

Excluding certain items, earnings were 10 cents per share. Wall Street was looking for a profit of 19 cents on sales of $14.5 billion.

The company expects "volatility across all markets" this year. The PC market will be a particular weak spot, shrinking to the lower end of Intel's range of predictions -- or about 270 million units.

The server market will also contract in the first half of the year, Intel said. Like PC-makers, those customers are cutting orders while they work through unused stockpiles. Intel expects the server market to resume growth in the second half of 2023.

Client computing revenue shrank 36%, and operating income at the PC chip unit contracted 82%, the company said. The consumer and education markets were especially hard hit, Intel said. Data-center sales contracted by a third, and that businesses' operating profit was slashed by 84%.