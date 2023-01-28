Little Rock man pleads guilty to 2022 homicide

The second of two men charged in a downtown Little Rock homicide last year has been sentenced to prison.

Court records show William A. Creasman II, 27, of Little Rock pleaded guilty last week to first-degree murder, reduced from capital murder, for the February 2022 slaying of Ricky Braggs of Alexander in exchange for a 35-year prison sentence imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton. Creasman will have to serve at least 24 years before he can apply for parole.

Under Creasman's plea agreement, negotiated by senior deputy prosecutor Barbara Mariani and defense attorney Patrick Benca, charges of first-degree battery, aggravated robbery and committing a terroristic act were dropped.

Creasman's co-defendant, 27-year-old Cazzie Demetrick Lytle Jr. of North Little Rock, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, reduced from capital murder, in December in exchange for a 50-year term that will require him to serve at least 35 years before he can qualify for early release. Aggravated robbery, terroristic act and first-degree battery charges were also dropped under Lytle's plea agreement negotiated by attorney Bobby Digby.

According to police reports, the sound of gunfire about 11:23 p.m. on Feb. 11 brought officers to the intersection of Scott and Cumberland streets where they found 67-year-old Brenda Sue Anderson suffering from gunshot wounds on the west side of the Buffington Towers apartments, 224 E. Seventh St. Officers also found 9mm and .40 caliber shell casings nearby.

About that same time, Creasman, carrying a .40-caliber pistol, arrived at a hospital emergency room with bullet wounds in his right thigh and foot. He told investigators he had been in a shoot-out at Seventh and Cumberland streets.

Braggs, a 37-year-old father of two, was the third gunshot victim police encountered that night. He was found at 13 Keo Drive where he had been taken by Terry Dickerson, 37, the tenant, and Keisha Jordan, 44, who told police they had been in the Buffington Towers parking lot with Braggs when someone started shooting at their white BMW sport utility vehicle.

Dickerson and Jordan said they and Braggs had driven to the apartments and had parked on the apartment's west side, where Braggs stepped into the parking lot. Dickerson said he had his door open when he saw three men walking toward him, one of whom pulled a gun and demanded he "give it up." Dickerson had put his hands up and told the gunman he didn't have anything when shots broke out as Braggs got into the backseat, saying he'd been shot.

Anderson told police she had been sitting on the west side of the apartments when she saw a white SUV park. Gunmen approached the SUV and demanded the driver get out before opening fire, striking her, Anderson said.

Inside the SUV, detectives found a bullet fragment that matched Creasman's gun.

Creasman told police he had been walking in the area when he heard gunshots and was hit by a bullet, but did not know where it came from. He said he saw a crowd of people and fired his own gun into the crowd. Police were able to match .40-caliber casings from the shooting scene to Creasman's gun.

Further, surveillance video from the area showed Creasman and two men running east on Seventh Street from the shooting scene in the Buffington west parking lot. Creasman and one of the men, later identified as Lytle, were seen getting into a white Honda CRV and leaving.

Police arrested Creasman five days after the fatal shooting. In a second interview, he told them he had gone to Buffington Towers to sell drugs when someone started shooting at him so he returned fire then ran and caught a ride from his cousin, 34-year-old Robert Lee Cheeter, who took him to the emergency room, according to police reports.

Cheeter told police he had been in the area of 22nd and Bragg streets -- about 1.5 miles south of the apartments -- when Creasman came up to him, told him he'd been shot and asked for a ride to the hospital. Cheeter said he didn't know how Creasman got to Bragg Street.

Police arrested Lytle two days after Creasman. Lytle told police that Creasman was his cousin, stating that he and Creasman had been parked in the Honda CRV at the Cumberland Towers where he tried to rob at gunpoint the driver of another vehicle parked there.

Lytle, who said he was armed with a 9mm pistol, said someone started shooting so he fired several shots into the back of the other vehicle where someone was sitting. He told police he later threw the gun away but couldn't remember where.

At the time of the slaying, Lytle had been awaiting trial on a first-degree battery charge, accused of shooting Lawrence Pendarvis, 29, of Little Rock on March 6, 2021, at residence at 2122 Boulevard Ave. The case was dropped when Lytle pleaded guilty in December.

According to police reports, Pendarvis was shot several times by a rifle-wielding stranger who accused Pendarvis of pulling a gun on his "baby mama." Pendarvis told police he had been at a party, which had just broken up as the result of an argument between some women at the residence. Another witness identified Lytle as the shooter.

Court records show that Anderson, the woman who survived the Buffington Tower shooting, survived another gunshot five months later in a July 4 shooting at the Big Country Chateau apartments, 6200 Colonel Glenn Road. Titus Deshaun Moton, 24, was killed in the gunfire. Jamarion J'kwon Holmes, 18, of Little Rock has since been charged with capital murder and first-degree battery.

In October, police arrested Holmes on first-degree murder charge in the July 2021 slaying of 49-year-old David Allen Brown of Little Rock, at the Prosper Pleasant Valley apartments at 1502 Green Mountain but the charge was dropped in December.