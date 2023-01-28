LIVE UPDATES: Hogs at Baylor in Big 12/SEC Challenge

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Anthony Black, Devo Davis, Ricky Council, Jordan Walsh and Makhi Mitchell

The Razorbacks will wear their 1994 national championship throwback uniforms for today's game. Baylor will be in a dark grey uniform.

Davis has scored in double figures in five straight games for the first time in his college career. He is averaging 16.6 points per game in that stretch and shooting the three at a 50% clip (10 of 20).

Davis had 14 points and six rebounds when the programs last met in the Elite Eight in 2021 in Indianapolis.

Black, whose parents went to Baylor, is putting up 16 points in the last four games. He is averaging 3.3 steals in the last three games.

Mitchell is coming off a game against LSU in which he scored 10 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and blocked 3 shots. Makhel Mitchell is reportedly available after missing Tuesday's game against LSU with a foot injury.

The Razorbacks own the No. 13 defensive efficiency mark in the country at 92.1 points allowed per 100 possessions, according to KenPom data. They are No. 18 in steal rate.

Arkansas is 4-4 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge dating to 2014, including 0-4 on the road. It is looking for its first true road win of the season, as well.

Baylor's starters: Adam Flagler, LJ Cryer, Keyonte George, Flo Thamba and Jalen Bridges

Flagler, Cryer and George drive the Bears' offense. Each of them are averaging 14-plus points per game on the season, and George leads the way at 16.9 per outing.

As a team, the Bears are shooting 35.8% from three-point range, and their top three scorers average 7.8 made threes per game.

Baylor is coming off of a 75-69 home win over Kansas on Monday. Cryer scored a team-high 22 points on 5 of 11 from deep, and Flagler pitched in 17 points.

Arkansas faced Bridges in last season's inter-league challenge. He was a member of the West Virginia team that lost 77-68 at Bud Walton Arena.

The Bears are 9-2 at home this season, with the losses coming to TCU and Kansas State in back-to-back games to open 2023.

Baylor, according to KenPom, owns the nation's No. 2 offense in terms of efficiency. It has scored 119.8 points per 100 possessions through 20 games.