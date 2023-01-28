LR police identify man shot to death

Little Rock police on Friday identified the man shot dead during an armed confrontation early Thursday with two officers who were placed on administrative leave, although it was still not clear who fired the fatal shot.

Elbert Miller, 31, was killed after at least one officer responding to an "assist medical" call fired his service weapon sometime after Miller came out of a rear bedroom with a gun pressed to his head, according to a post on the city's site.

Officers Larry Mears Jr. and Scott Hampton were placed on administrative leave while two investigations, one internal and one criminal, looked into the incident, the post stated. Mears has six years of service with the department; Hampton has five.

Dispatchers told officers en route that there was a possibly suicidal person at the scene, and police had been trying to de-escalate the situation after failing to get Miller to talk to them and entering the house.

Miller's girlfriend, who was bleeding from the mouth when she spoke with police, told them Miller was armed inside.