Malinin dazzles in short program

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The new leading man of U.S. figure skating is here, and he’s impossible to ignore. That doesn’t mean the old guard is going away quietly.

Rising star Ilia Malinin scored a personal-best 110.36 in the men’s short program to kick off the second day of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday, leading second-place veteran Jason Brown by more than 10 points.

Malinin has struggled with his short program this season, so he made a few tweaks that are paying off with a confidence and presence on the ice that can draw an entire arena into his routine.

“After landing all those jumps, I just feel ready to perform and I just sort of forget where I am and I’m just performing,” he said. “It’s fun for me, I enjoy it and I think the audience enjoys watching me. And since there’s a huge spotlight on me, I think everyone has an expectation of me and I always try to stick with that, just to try to really show who I am.” Soon enough early in this new Olympic cycle, Malinin might be a household name.

The teen entered as the favorite to win his first U.S. title and had the most difficult planned technical content of every competitor, executing a clean skate that included a quad lutz-triple toe loop combination that netted him nearly 20 points. The 18-year-old finished second to Olympic champion Nathan Chen in his senior nationals debut last year but was passed over for the Olympic team in favor of the more experienced Brown.

This time, Brown appreciated skating after the youngster and feeling the crowd’s energy.

“I’m very surprised how I was able to pull that off, especially with the whole beginning of the season with all the short programs didn’t go as well,” Malinin said. “I think we took the time and effort to see all the bad things that I’d done, just to take it all in to sort of see what works best. We did a little bit of changing a bit of the program and I think that also helped with getting the performance.”